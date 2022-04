The Pueblo South Colts boys' co-op volleyball team has advanced to the regional tournament for the first time. The Colts head into the playoffs after winning more matches than any team in school history. They finished the year with a record of 19-4 overall and finished second in the Pike Peaks League with a record of 17-3. They also finished ranked in the top ten in the state. ...

PUEBLO, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO