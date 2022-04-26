Da Band’s Chopper Arrested and Charged With Sex Trafficking
By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
4 days ago
Another “Bad Boy” has been struck with bad news. A member of Diddy’s infamous Making the Band MTV series, Kevin Barnes, who we know as Chopper, was arrested and is being extradited to Las Vegas to face sex trafficking charges in Nevada, TMZ reports. Legal documents...
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed his conviction and sentence for the murder of George Floyd, arguing that the judge in his case abused his discretion and made multiple errors during the trial. In the appeal filed in Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday, his lawyers raised 14...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
The family of Emmett Till is still seeking justice for the brutal way he was murdered in 1955. The family believes that Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman who alleged that Till whistled at her and supposedly grabbed her, may have an outstanding warrant for his kidnapping, CBS News reports. They want her arrested on that warrant.
A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
Defense attorneys for the alleged Brooklyn subway shooter claim that the FBI obtained DNA samples from the shooter improperly without contacting his counsel. According to CNN, lawyers for alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James filed papers claiming his constitutional rights were violated when FBI agents seized some DNA samples from him.
A toddler was hospitalized this week after she was attacked by a coyote in Southern California. According the Orange County Register, the incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday near the Huntington Beach Pier. Video shows the child, believed to be between 2 or 3, standing on the beach near two women and another child. Just seconds into the video, the little girl is seen taking a few steps behind one of the women, before the coyote approaches her and attacks. The animal remains on top of the child for about 10 seconds, before it runs away.
HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — A Hilltop man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Philip Gray is charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Fayette County Deputies arrested Gray April 30, 2022 during a welfare check in the Mountaineer Mobile Home Park in […]
Thirty-five-year-old U.K. police officer Imran Mahmood was charged with grievous bodily harm by the Crown Prosecution Service on March 31, after paralyzing a Black man from the chest down. The officer petitioned for anonymity from the Westminster Magistrates’ Court and was denied after claiming he feared for his life because the now-wheelchair-bound man he injured had criminal ties, reports the Guardian.
An elderly white man in South Africa was taken into custody after shooting a Black woman he claims he mistook for a hippo. Paul Hendrik van Zyl, 77, was arrested Tuesday after shooting Ramokone Linah, 38, who was fishing with her partner in a river, The Guardian reported. Hendrik is facing murder charges after “firing shots in the direction of the woman,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.
