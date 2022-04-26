Fishers Island Ferry District RFP: Airport Building/The Bike Shop

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford’s Silver Sands State Park is currently closed due to construction, DEEP announced this week. According to officials, Silver Sands Parkway and portions of the parking lots are being repaved. The construction began on Monday, April 25 and is set to continue for up to 10 days. During the construction, the […]

