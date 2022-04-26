ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former South Georgia coroner pleads guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery

By FOX 31 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, April 22, former Early County Coroner Todd Hunter pled guilty on two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. Hunter was sentenced to two...

Todd Hunter
