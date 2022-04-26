ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo, TX

CBP officers seize over $100K in undeclared currency

By Jesse Mendez
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3oPG_0fKdip2M00

HIDALGO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) intercepted $114,294 in undeclared currency at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

According to the agency’s news release, on April 24, CBP officers conducted outbound enforcement operations at the bridge.

They encountered a blue Ford SUV making its way out of the United States toward Mexico. The vehicle, a taxi, was occupied by a 26-year-old woman U.S. citizen.

Police find 3-month-old tiger cub

In the secondary inspection area, officers discovered 12 packages of tape-wrapped undeclared U.S. currency totaling $114,294. The undeclared currency was discovered on her person.

“CBP officers conduct outbound enforcement operations to protect against unreported exportations of bulk U.S. currency, which often can be proceeds from alleged illicit activity or currency that funds transnational criminal organizations,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the release.

The currency was seized by CBP. The subject was arrested, and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

Director of Lucio documentary talks about film’s impact

CBP says individuals are permitted to carry any amount of currency or monetary instruments into or out of the U.S. However, if the quantity exceeds $10,000, they will need to report it to CBP.

“Money” means monetary instruments and includes U.S. or foreign coins currently in circulation, currency, travelers’ checks in any form, money orders, and negotiable instruments or investment securities in bearer form, stated the release. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Woman involved in Victoria Martens murder sentenced to 44 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jessica Kelley has been sentenced to 44 years for her role in the death of Victoria Martens Thursday. Kelley, her cousin Fabian Gonzales and Victoria’s mom, Michelle Martens are all accused in the August 23, 2016 crime. Victoria was killed and dismembered in Michelle’s northwest Albuquerque apartment. In 2019, Kelley pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hidalgo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hidalgo, TX
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Border Brothers gang member with ‘extensive’ criminal, immigration history arrested in California mountains

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Border Brothers gang member early Saturday after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into California. Agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested the individual in the Jacumba Wilderness Region, which is located in southcentral California. The agents encountered the individual around 12:10 a.m....
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbp#U S Currency#Undeclared#Ofo#Port Of Entry
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll bus thousands of migrants to Washington D.C. and check all vehicles at the border to stop cartels as he declares war on Biden's 'open border' policies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will be be bussing thousands of illegal migrants who cross the border straight to Washington DC and leaving them on the steps of the US Capitol for President Biden to deal with. Announcing the new plan at a press conference Wednesday, the GOP governor...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mexican woman dies entangled crossing Arizona border wall

Authorities are investigating the cause of death this week of a Mexican woman whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona.U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff’s office said the woman was a 32-year-old who was attempting to cross the wall Monday night near Douglas, Arizona. Her name was not released. The Cochise County Sheriff's office said she hung upside down “a significant amount of time.”The sheriff's office said it was in contact with the local Mexican consulate and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

$35.2 Million Worth of Meth Seized in Truck Carrying Strawberry Purée

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found an estimated $35.2 million in methamphetamine concealed in a shipment containing strawberry purée, per CNN. A Customs and Border Protection officer was assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas on April 12 when he referred a tractor trailer coming in from Mexico for another inspection. The probe led to the discovery of nearly 1,761 pounds of meth encased in 158 packages.
LAREDO, TX
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy