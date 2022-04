Lake and Sumter counties were well-represented at the Florida High School Athletic Association boys weightlifting state finals. Two lifters from South Sumter and one each from Lake Minneola and The Villages won state titles last weekend, while South Sumter recorded the highest team total of any area program with a second-place finish in the snatch competition during the two-day finals at Port St. Joe High School.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO