Older couple's rent increases by 300%, attorneys say it's legal

More than half (54%) of people say the surging cost of living is holding them back from saving as they want to, a survey has found.And nearly two-fifths (38%) believe April’s national insurance (NI) hike to help pay for health and social care will make the situation worse, according to financial technology firm and workplace pension and savings provider Cushon.Cushon said if their workplace pension uses “salary sacrifice” then NI contributions could be reduced.Under salary sacrifice schemes, employees agree to reduce their salary by an amount equal to their pension contributions.Their employer will then pay their total pension contributions, which...

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO