Edwardsville coach David Lipe and Belleville East coach Dan Skaer wanted the same thing for each of their teams today: to continuously get better. Although EHS came away with the 9-0 win against the Southwestern Conference rival on Wednesday, both coaches saw the continued improvement in the players. "I knew this would be an uphill battle," Skaer said, "so I just wanted them to play their best tennis and get better."

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO