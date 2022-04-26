ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Local sawmill suffers severe damage in early morning fire

By Carl Aldinger
 2 days ago

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a serious fire at a local sawmill in Tioga County early Tuesday morning, though there is no word on injuries or the cause.

Calls for the fire at Labrador Lumber Company on East Beecher Hill Road around 4:00 a.m. on April 26. The Owego and Campville Fire Departments responded, as well as multiple other fire companies as mutual aid.

As of approximately 9:00 a.m., the scene was still active, according to the Owego Fire Department. First responders are asking local residents to avoid the area and use caution as tanker shuttles are arriving for water supply operations.

Severe Weather Awareness Week returns for New York State

Photos from the scene showed extreme damage to structures at the sawmill. Roofing and lumber from various structures could be seen burnt to the ground.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wywE_0fKdhObs00
    Photo: Owego Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2Ywb_0fKdhObs00
    Photo: Owego Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x77LI_0fKdhObs00
    Photo: Owego Fire Department

There is currently no word on any injuries or what caused the blaze. We will continue to follow this story and provide more details as they become available.

