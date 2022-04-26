ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS accepts two new cases for its 2022-2023 term

By Brittony Maag
 2 days ago

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) accepted two cases for argument during its October 2022-2023 term on April 25. To date, the court has agreed to hear arguments in 11 cases next term.

Reed v. Goertz concerns a split between the U.S. circuit courts on when the statute of limitations begins to run for a criminal defendant to file a federal claim for DNA testing of crime-scene evidence. The question presented to the court in the case is: “[W]hether the statute of limitations for a §1983 claim seeking DNA testing of crime-scene evidence begins to run at the end of state court litigation denying DNA testing, including any appeals (as the Eleventh Circuit has held), or whether it begins to run at the moment the state trial court denies DNA testing, despite any subsequent appeal (as the Fifth Circuit, joining the Seventh Circuit, held below).” The case originated from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.

Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co. concerns the 14th Amendment and a state’s ability to condition a corporation doing business in that state on the corporation consenting to personal jurisdiction. The court will consider the following question: “Whether the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment prohibits a state from requiring a corporation to consent to personal jurisdiction to do business in the state.” The case came to the court from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The court will begin hearing cases for its 2022-2023 term on Oct. 3, 2022.

Robe & Gavel: SCOTUS concludes arguments for 2021-2022 term

Welcome to the April 25 edition of Robe & Gavel, Ballotpedia’s newsletter about the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) and other judicial happenings around the U.S. In another installment of where has the time gone, we have reached the final week of SCOTUS’ April argument sitting—and the final argument week of its 2021-2022 term. This week also marks the end of Justice Stephen Breyer’s nearly three-decade career hearing arguments from the Supreme Court bench, with his retirement slated for the start of the court’s summer recess in late June or early July. Gavel in and read on for summaries of this week’s arguments and the court’s newly granted cases and released opinions.
SCOTUS begins April sitting

Welcome to the April 18 edition of Robe & Gavel, Ballotpedia’s newsletter about the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) and other judicial happenings around the U.S. We’re hopeful the justices filed their taxes early this year, as tax day kicks off SCOTUS’ final argument sitting of the 2021-2022 term. The five cases this week touch on workers’ compensation, bankruptcy, administrative and civil procedure, and the Fifth Amendment. For that and more, let’s gavel in!
