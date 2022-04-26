ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Baby Raccoons Saved from Boat in Somers Point, NJ

By Joe Kelly
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You're going to probably shed a tear or two when you see this video of a baby raccoon and its mom. The good news is that everyone is safe and sound. Wildlife...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

SPCA: Dog left abandoned inside crate at Jersey Shore outlet mall

The Monmouth County SPCA is looking for information regarding a dog that was left abandoned at a Jersey Shore outlet mall. The agency wrote in a Facebook post that the pup is a young, unneutered male dachshund mix. The dog had no tags or microchips. It was found left inside a crate at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets near the clothing and shoe recycling boxes.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somers Point, NJ
Lifestyle
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Somers Point, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Pets & Animals
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
97.3 ESPN

20 Restaurants To Visit in Stone Harbor, NJ

The area known as "Seven Mile Island" in South Jersey is the home of two towns: Avalon and Stone Harbor. Originally known as Leaming Island after Aaron Leaming bought the 2725-acre island in 1722, the current area known as Stone Harbor was not established until 170 years later. In 1891,...
STONE HARBOR, NJ
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Travel Maven

10 of the Most Incredible Views in New Jersey

It comes without surprise that the state of New Jersey has a ton of beautiful views to behold. From the coastline in the east to the state parks and forests to the west. The Garden State is full of hidden gems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Raccoons#Wildlife Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NJ.com

Outside a busy legal weed dispensary, a new normal for N.J. smokers

It was about noon outside the RISE Bloomfield marijuana dispensary on Saturday, two days after legal sales began, and Ronnie Singh was jonesing to get inside. Singh, 28, who lives about 10 minutes away in Belleville, said he works during the week as a painter in an auto body shop, so Saturday hours make scoring much more convenient.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. authorities sound alarm on pitfalls of recreational marijuana

CRANFORD, N.J. -- With recreational marijuana now being sold in New Jersey, authorities are once again sounding the alarm on the potential dangers of pot.CBS2's Meg Baker explains some of the pitfalls recreational marijuana users could face.New Jersey Poison Control is issuing a strong warning: if you have edibles at home, lock them up.For the fourth year in a row, the call center has gotten more calls about children who accidentally consumed cannabis edibles. More than 150 kids required treatment last year.Kevin Sabet from Safe Approaches to Marijuana says packaging is a problem."They're allowing these edibles, these lollipops, ice creams,...
CRANFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy