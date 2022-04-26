ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Marco Antonio Solis named Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUbzp_0fKdgrIs00

April 26 (UPI) -- The Latin Recording Academy has named Marco Antonio Solís as its 2022 Person of the Year.

The association said in a press release Tuesday that Solís, a Mexican singer, musician, composer, arranger, producer and artistic director, will be honored for his achievements in his more than four-decade career.

"Marco Antonio Solís is a living legend and one of the most emblematic figures in Latin music," Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud said. "He continues to break down generational barriers through his poignant lyrics which move millions of people and inspire greater acceptance and understanding."

Solís came to fame with the band Los Bukis in the 1970s. He launched his solo career in 1996 and has released such singles as "Si No Te Hubieras Ido," featured in the film Y tu mamá también, "O Me Voy o Te Vas" and "El Perdedor" featuring Enrique Iglesias.

Solís recently voiced the character Ernesto de la Cruz in the Spanish-language version of the Disney-Pixar film Coco.

"I am very moved and grateful to the Latin Recording Academy for this special distinction that means so much to me professionally and personally," Solís said. "Thank you to everyone who has been witnesses to my journey, from my beginnings to the present day, and who are in some way also part of this important achievement."

Solís will be honored at a star-studded gala featuring a tribute concert. The Latin Recording Academy will share details about the event and the Latin Grammy Awards at a later date.

Previous Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year honorees include Rubén Blades, Juanes, Maná, Alejandro Sanz, Marc Anthony, Shakira, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin and Julio Iglesias.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards

April 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were the biggest winners at Thursday night's 2022 Latin American Music Awards. Karol G took home a total of six awards including Artist of the Year, Favorite Artist -- Female and Favorite Artist -- Urban as well as Album of the Year and Favorite Album -- Urban for her record KGO516.
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

See the Most Daring Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

Watch: 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & More!. When you're invited to music's biggest night, you have to turn up your fashion game. While a little black dress is always a safe choice for the Grammys, stars like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Madonna have taken things to the next level by using the ceremony's red carpet as an opportunity to show off their eclectic styles. We've seen some pretty daring drips over the years, whether it be celebs arriving in an egg-shaped pod or rocking head-to-toe florals (complete with a bucket hat and matching protective face mask per COVID-19 protocols, of course).
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Juanes
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
Rubén Blades
Person
Marco Antonio Solís
Person
Julio Iglesias
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Alejandro Sanz
Person
Enrique Iglesias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican#Productor#Coco
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
COACHELLA, CA
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022, Day One: Harry Styles Proclaims ‘Men Are Trash’ With Help From Shania Twain and More

Click here to read the full article. After two years of Covid-related cancellations, the world’s most famous music festival is back in full force. As Coachella goes, so goes the rest of the live music business. And Coachella’s first day on Friday was a clear statement: Hundreds of thousands of (overwhelmingly maskless) festival-goers returning to the desert showed that the world’s largest stages won’t stay restrained any longer. Here’s a roundup of what stood out most as we took in the fest’s first day, from knockout performances to fashion trends and the parking lot from hell. Harry Styles Welcomes Coachella —...
MUSIC
AFP

With unprecedented Coachella showing, Latin music continues US dominance

An unprecedented number of Latin acts performed at this year’s Coachella, commanding the festival's main stage as the popularity of Spanish-language music soars. - 'Infinite possibilites' - The Latin celebration of Coachella comes as Spanish-language music continues to find mainstream success. 
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Impressively Plays the Drums Using Her High Heels as Drumsticks During Jazz & Piano Concert in Vegas

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is leading her Jazz & Piano concert series in style — and kicking off her heels as well — while in Las Vegas. The Grammy Award-winning singer took a moment to play the drums during a performance at Park MGM, wearing a glossy black tuxedo with sparkly lapels over a white collared shirt and bowtie. Improvising without drumsticks, the star removed one of her black pointed-toe pumps and jumped up and down to hit the drums with its 4-inch stiletto heel. Later slipping the shoe back on, her glossy pair clearly served...
LAS VEGAS, NV
loudersound.com

Listen to new Journey single You Got The Best Of Me, as AOR gods unveil Freedom, their first studio album since 2011

AOR legends Journey will release their first all-new studio album in over a decade this summer. Freedom, the band's fifteenth studio collection, will emerge on July 8 via Frontiers Music (UK, Europe, Japan) and BMG (Rest of the World). And as a taste of what to expect from the 15 track album, the follow-up to 2011's Eclipse, the group have shared a new single, You Got The Best Of Me.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Klaus Schulze, Prolific Electronic Music Pioneer, Dead at 74

Click here to read the full article. Klaus Schulze, the pioneering German electronic musician who helped shape the genre with both krautrock giants and Tangerine Dream alongside a prolific solo career, has died at the age of 74. The multi-instrumentalist’s family announced his death Wednesday, adding that Schulze died “unexpectedly” on April 26 following a long battle with an unspecified illness. “His music will live on and so will our memories,” Schulze’s family said in a statement. “There was still so much to write about him as a human and artist, but he probably would have said by now: nuff said! The...
MUSIC
Refinery29

After Walking Away From the Music Biz, Carla Morrison Is Back & Doing It Her Way

In 2010, Carla Morrison released “Compartir,” a sentimental love ballad expressing the yearn and angst of wanting to share life with someone who is far away, on her debut EP, Mientras Tú Dormías. The breakthrough single proved to be a popular dedication among first loves and engaged couples and helped the Mexican singer-songwriter establish herself among a rare class of young artists whose voice is truly their instrument. Morrison’s vocals stretch and bend words; her voice is delicate yet strong, and moves with ease between a vulnerable croon and the wail of hurt.
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
344K+
Followers
55K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy