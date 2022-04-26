Marco Antonio Solis named Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

April 26 (UPI) -- The Latin Recording Academy has named Marco Antonio Solís as its 2022 Person of the Year.

The association said in a press release Tuesday that Solís, a Mexican singer, musician, composer, arranger, producer and artistic director, will be honored for his achievements in his more than four-decade career.

"Marco Antonio Solís is a living legend and one of the most emblematic figures in Latin music," Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud said. "He continues to break down generational barriers through his poignant lyrics which move millions of people and inspire greater acceptance and understanding."

Solís came to fame with the band Los Bukis in the 1970s. He launched his solo career in 1996 and has released such singles as "Si No Te Hubieras Ido," featured in the film Y tu mamá también, "O Me Voy o Te Vas" and "El Perdedor" featuring Enrique Iglesias.

Solís recently voiced the character Ernesto de la Cruz in the Spanish-language version of the Disney-Pixar film Coco.

"I am very moved and grateful to the Latin Recording Academy for this special distinction that means so much to me professionally and personally," Solís said. "Thank you to everyone who has been witnesses to my journey, from my beginnings to the present day, and who are in some way also part of this important achievement."

Solís will be honored at a star-studded gala featuring a tribute concert. The Latin Recording Academy will share details about the event and the Latin Grammy Awards at a later date.

Previous Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year honorees include Rubén Blades, Juanes, Maná, Alejandro Sanz, Marc Anthony, Shakira, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin and Julio Iglesias.