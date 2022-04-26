ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunburst, MT

Sunburst & Chester In The Spotlight

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
K96 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Blood Drives are on tap this week here in the Golden Triangle....

k96fm.com

K96 FM

Sunburst Seniors Have To Brownbag It

Our good neighbors up at the Sunburst Senior Center will NOT be enjoying their usual noon meal tomorrow, Friday. The center will won't be serving up a meal on Friday. Don't worry about a thing, I'll be keeping you updated on my Puff Blog...
SUNBURST, MT
K96 FM

Camping & Fishing At Tiber

The Bureau of Reclamation will be holding a meeting over in Chester, this Thursday evening to discuss Tiber recreation. The meeting will be at the Liberty Senior Center beginning at 6 o'clock. Topics include on what we all love in Montana...camping & fishing. Even though I'm no longer the executive producer of the Old Fishing Hole, I still try to keep abreast of the fishing fun here in our Golden Triangle.
CHESTER, MT
K96 FM

Get Ready For Some Choteau Fireworks

A fabulous fireworks fundraiser's on the way to Choteau, this Saturday. This FUN fundraiser will run from 11, until 2, at the the Choteau Pavilion. Get ready for some cool carnival games along with a bike sale & silent auction. Don't worry about a thing...there'll be a free-will luncheon. Happy Easter weekend from Choteau, & if you get a chance, say "hi" to Jim Anderson.
CHOTEAU, MT
K96 FM

Good Friday In Cut Bank

The First Presbyterian Church over in Cut Bank, will be open for prayer this Friday . ALL are welcome to come by for prayer between 1, & 3 o'clock on Friday afternoon. Keep warm, & Happy Easter from First Presbyterian in Cut Bank...
CUT BANK, MT
K96 FM

SPRING Into Utterback On Wednesday

Utterback School in Conrad, will be hosting a spring open house Wednesday (4/13) afternoon from noon until 4. The public's invited to join in. You'll have an opportunity to enjoy the students giving presentations on the Montana Ecosystem, Corps of Discover & a real wax museum. Hope you see you on Wednesday. What better way to spring into spring in our Golden Triangle.
CONRAD, MT
K96 FM

Cut Bank Banquet’s On The Way

The 73rd Annual Cut Bank Area Chamber Banquet's coming up on NEXT weekend, Saturday night, April 9th, & tickets are on sale NOW. The banquet will be at the Joe Meagher Memorial Civic Center from 6 until 11. You can stop by Billman's True Value, or contact the Cut Bank Area Chamber of Commerce. 73 years strong, it's all fine... hope to see you on April nine!
CUT BANK, MT
K96 FM

Shelby Library Hosts @ The Carousel

In honor of National Library Week, the Toole County Friends of the Library will be hosting an evening out at our Shelby Carousel tomorrow (Friday) night. It's going to be great with some fantastic FUN from 5, until 8! There'll be FREE books available too, & the first 30 children in will score a scrumptious ice cream treat! Happy times at the Shelby Carousel as we celebrate National Library Week under Montana's Big Sky.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Happy Anniversary VFW Conrad Post

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1655, in Conrad, have something to CELEBRATE this Saturday. The post is celebrating their 15th anniversary(!) with a good old potluck. The food & fun starts at 6, this Saturday night at the post, & everyone's welcome to come by to join in this special celebration.
CONRAD, MT
K96 FM

Conrad’s Shakin’ & Bakin’ Saturday

St. Michael's Catholic Church down in Conrad, will be hosting their Spring Rummage & Bake Sale. All the good bargains & sweet treats to eat will be available in the church basement on Saturday from 9, until 1, & it's going to be FUN!
CONRAD, MT
K96 FM

Christy Leskovar Does It Again

I couldn't put it down! Butte native, & my good friend, Christy Leskovar's out with another fantastic new read. Christy's already the award winning author of "One Night in a Bad Inn," & "Finding the Bad Inn." Her latest book is, "East of the East Side," This true tome spans the late 19th to 20th centuries, & some of the "locations" include Montana's capital, Helena, the smelter town of East Helena, the copper metropolis of Butte, the Slavic enclave of East Butte, & the Flathead Indian Reservation too .Somehow the book missed both Dunkirk & Whitlash. I agree with Christy, when she says, "To go from the Paris opera to the Flathead Reservation with rugged smelter & mining towns in between, I find fascinating." By the way, ALL 3 of Christy's books are available where books are sold, also e-book & digital audiobook. Booksellers can order from Farcountry Press, 800-821-3874. Visit www.ChristyLeskovar.com.
BUTTE, MT
K96 FM

Strawberry Gardens Forever

MSU Extension will be hosting a strawberry gardening workshop this Friday, in Conrad. Friday's workshop will begin at noon at Marias Greenhouse. To RSVP, please call 271 4054, or email adriane.good@montana.edu. I can see those beautiful luscious strawberries from my back porch...
CONRAD, MT
K96 FM

UM Student Finds Community in Campus Native Association, Kyiyo Pow Wow

MISSOULA – University of Montana graduate student Sierra Paske is studying some pretty serious chemistry these days. Consider the topic of her Ph.D. dissertation research. “Chiral separation of enantiomer in capillary electrophoresis using a chiral pseudostationary phase,” she said with a smile borne from the quizzical looks she often gets when talking about her work. “It’s developing materials used to improve pharmaceutical analysis and development.”
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Easter Services Under Our Big Sky

Some of our Golden Triangle Sunday Morning Easter services this Sunday, include the Shelby First Baptist Church EARLY service at 9, followed by breakfast at 9:45, along with an "additional" worship service at 11. The Pondera Valley Lutheran Church will be hosting a free will donation breakfast from 7, until 8, followed by an Easter service. Down in Valier, the United Methodist Church invites you to join them for the their annual Easter sunrise service at the Lake Frances Pavilion beginning at 6:15. Don't worry about a thing...in case of dicey weather, the services will be held at the church. Breakfast will follow at the church fellowship hall. Here's wishing you a happy & joyous Easter!
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

K96 FM

