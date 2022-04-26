ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, MI

Richmond man dies in one-car crash in Burtchville Township

By MediaNews Group
Voice News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 76-year-old Richmond man is dead following a one-car crash that took place April 25 in Burtchville Township, authorities said. St. Clair County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a car driving erratically northbound on M-25 south of Metcalf Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. April 25, officials...

www.voicenews.com

