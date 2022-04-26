Richmond man dies in one-car crash in Burtchville Township

(CBS DETROIT) — A Roseville woman is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman in Detroit. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Danique Golder is also charged with one count of discharge in or at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm. She was arraigned on Saturday and given a $750,000 cash/surety bond. Danique Golder (credit: Detroit Police Department) Prosecutors say at about 11:30 a.m. on April 16, Detroit police were called to a home in the 15400 block of Vaughan Street. Officer found the victim, identified as 24-year-old Takeisha Williams, of Trenton, with a gunshot wound to the head, officials say. She was pronounced dead the scene. Prosecutors say after a verbal altercation, Golder allegedly fired a shot into the doorway of the home, fatally wounding the victim. Golder was arrested on April 21 following a DPD investigation. A probable cause conference is scheduled on May 2 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 9. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO