It's finally time for the 2022 NFL Draft, and you'll want to truly keep an eye on the NFC East as the three-day event unfolds in Las Vegas. That's because the division is setting up to potentially deliver a different winner than the one it saw take the throne the previous season, yet again. For while the Dallas Cowboys can be viewed as favorites to possibly repeat after going 12-5 overall and finishing with an undefeated 6-0 record inside of the division, the reality is it's insanely difficult to repeat in the NFC East.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO