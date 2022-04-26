Mustangs and Bears fall in first round

STATE COLLEGE — A loss by just a simple touch of a glove. The Mifflin County softball team had runners on second and third as Arika Henry came to bat with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Henry smashed a comebacker that was slowed as State...
Another week of high school basketball is in the books, leading into the final week of April. It's time to vote for the top athlete in the Gadsden area in the past week.
The vote closes at noon on Friday, April 29.
Glencoe's Katie Giles won the honors last week.
CLINTON — All it took was one big inning, and Center Hill is moving on to the second round. The Mustangs scored all three runs in the top of the first inning and held on from there as they defeated Clinton 3-2 in the decisive Game 3 of their First Round MHSAA Class 6A Baseball Playoff series. ...
MIFFLINTOWN — Seven innings wasn’t enough for Juniata and Midd-West, and errors ended up being the factor as the Mustangs took advantage of late mistakes by the Indians for a 4-2 nonleague softball victory Monday. “It’s great for our team. Our team has been real close the last...
MCCOOL JUNCTION-The McCool Junction Mustangs scored 66 points in the middle to long distance races nearly winning the Tom White Invite on Monday with scores from just four events. McCool Junction had plenty of lee-way as they finished with eight wins overall bolting out to 135 points, 62 points clear...
Area tournaments in softball are scheduled to start Friday and be played through May 5.Here is a look at the schedules for the area tournaments for the Gadsden-area teams. Note, Gadsden City did not play in an area this season. Class 6A. Area 13, at Springville. No. 1 Springville vs....
Mountain Brook girls soccer exploded for six second half goals to break open a close game in the 7-0 victory over Gardendale in Class 6A first round playoffs. “In the second half we were able to kind of take a deep breath and relax on the ball,” said Mountain Brook coach Adam Johnson. “We manufactured goal scoring opportunities instead of trying to force them.”
Lady Cats softball capitalized on a few timely hits to win game one of the Bi-District series with Whitehouse, 3-0. Coach David Carrillo’s team scored three runs off four hits in the 5th inning. Parris Pickett led off the bottom frame of the inning with a single. Followed immediately...
After blundering away the game Tuesday night, the shoddy Detroit defense was at it again Thursday as they committed four errors and got walloped by the Twins 7-1. Minnesota, winners of seven straight, broke open the game in the fifth inning thanks to two errors and then Carlos Correa roping bases-clearing double to the fence in left-center field.
The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets open their run for a ninth straight fast-pitch softball state championship this weekend when they take on Lake Cormorant. The Lady Rockets will host Lake Cormorant Friday at 6 p.m. They travel there on Saturday. If a third game is needed, it will be played at Neshoba Central on Monday.
CINCINNATI — Game 5 of the Central Division semifinals featured a terrific goaltending duel between Toledo netminder Billy Christopoulos and Cincinnati's Michael Houser with the Cyclones emerging with a 2-0 victory.
With the 28th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers select Georgia IDL Devonte Wyatt. Wyatt is an amazing interior defensive lineman who brings Kenny Clark to mind, and when dealing with the Packers’ interior defensive line over the last few seasons, it’s been all about doubling Clark and singling everybody else. That changes now. Green Bay’s defense got a lot better with Wyatt and linebacker Quay Walker, and Aaron Rodgers has months to complain about no first-round receivers on Pat McAfee’s show.
(Atlantic) The Atlantic boys won five of six singles matches and swept the doubles on Thursday in an 8-1 win over Red Oak. The Red Oak girl’s swept Atlantic 9-0. Easton O’Brien 11 (A) def Sebastian Vasquez 12 (R) 8-0 Nolan Waters 10 (A) def Nolan Perrian 9...
A junior college product, Hutchinson Community College defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt blossomed into a superstar at the JC level. After a commitment to Georgia, Wyatt was selected No. 28 overall to the Green Bay Packers. Here's how he was listed as a junior college prospect: 247Sports ...
