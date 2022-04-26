Mustangs and Bears fall in first round

With the 28th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers select Georgia IDL Devonte Wyatt. Wyatt is an amazing interior defensive lineman who brings Kenny Clark to mind, and when dealing with the Packers’ interior defensive line over the last few seasons, it’s been all about doubling Clark and singling everybody else. That changes now. Green Bay’s defense got a lot better with Wyatt and linebacker Quay Walker, and Aaron Rodgers has months to complain about no first-round receivers on Pat McAfee’s show.

