ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplesville, AL

Mustangs and Bears fall in first round

By Carey Reeder
Clanton Advertiser
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Isabella High School Mustangs fell in the first round of the AHSAA Class 2A baseball state playoffs at the hands of G.W. Long High School on April 22. Long won the series 2-0 with a 17-0 win...

www.clantonadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

Huskies rally falls inches short

STATE COLLEGE — A loss by just a simple touch of a glove. The Mifflin County softball team had runners on second and third as Arika Henry came to bat with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Henry smashed a comebacker that was slowed as State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sentinel

Mustangs capitalize, top Juniata

MIFFLINTOWN — Seven innings wasn’t enough for Juniata and Midd-West, and errors ended up being the factor as the Mustangs took advantage of late mistakes by the Indians for a 4-2 nonleague softball victory Monday. “It’s great for our team. Our team has been real close the last...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Brantley, AL
City
Maplesville, AL
Local
Alabama Education
York News-Times

Mustangs roll behind solid effort in middle and long distance races

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The McCool Junction Mustangs scored 66 points in the middle to long distance races nearly winning the Tom White Invite on Monday with scores from just four events. McCool Junction had plenty of lee-way as they finished with eight wins overall bolting out to 135 points, 62 points clear...
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
AL.com

AHSAA soccer playoffs: Mountain Brook girls, boys earn wins

Mountain Brook girls soccer exploded for six second half goals to break open a close game in the 7-0 victory over Gardendale in Class 6A first round playoffs. “In the second half we were able to kind of take a deep breath and relax on the ball,” said Mountain Brook coach Adam Johnson. “We manufactured goal scoring opportunities instead of trying to force them.”
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Game#Game One#Highschoolsports#Ahsaa#G W Long High School#Rebels#Brantley High School
Yardbarker

Twins run over sloppy Tigers for 7th straight win

After blundering away the game Tuesday night, the shoddy Detroit defense was at it again Thursday as they committed four errors and got walloped by the Twins 7-1. Minnesota, winners of seven straight, broke open the game in the fifth inning thanks to two errors and then Carlos Correa roping bases-clearing double to the fence in left-center field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Neshoba Democrat

Lady Rockets go for ninth straight state championship

The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets open their run for a ninth straight fast-pitch softball state championship this weekend when they take on Lake Cormorant. The Lady Rockets will host Lake Cormorant Friday at 6 p.m. They travel there on Saturday. If a third game is needed, it will be played at Neshoba Central on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Green Bay Packers select Georgia IDL Devonte Wyatt with the 28th pick. Grade: B

With the 28th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers select Georgia IDL Devonte Wyatt. Wyatt is an amazing interior defensive lineman who brings Kenny Clark to mind, and when dealing with the Packers’ interior defensive line over the last few seasons, it’s been all about doubling Clark and singling everybody else. That changes now. Green Bay’s defense got a lot better with Wyatt and linebacker Quay Walker, and Aaron Rodgers has months to complain about no first-round receivers on Pat McAfee’s show.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy