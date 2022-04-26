ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN adopts rule to scrutinize Russia's Security Council vetoes

By Oriana Gonzalez
 2 days ago

The UN voted unanimously on Tuesday to adopt a rule that would automatically trigger a General Assembly meeting if any of the Security Council's five veto-wielding members use that power to block a resolution....

