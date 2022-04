ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Saint Francis Service Dogs has officially kicked off its second annual spring fundraiser, “Barks ‘n Rec,” which encourages people to get active for a good cause. From Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24, organizers say you can participate in your favorite activities with your pets by your side — and […]

ROANOKE, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO