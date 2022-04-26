ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New tools, training for police for responding to people with autism

By Steve Maugeri
Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — There can be tools more useful than handcuffs for police sometimes. “It’s like a fidget toy," officer Justin Meade said. These are used to ease a potential sensory overload by someone with autism. Meade knows this firsthand since his son has autism. “My son, a...

