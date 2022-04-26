SLO County elections are coming up. What do you want candidates to talk about?

The 2022 election cycle is upon us.

Beginning with the primary in June, and followed by the general election in November, San Luis Obispo County is in for another roller coaster election year.

To help shape our coverage of these important races, The Tribune wants to know: What do you want local and state candidates to talk about this election?

Are affordable housing and homelessness your big issues? Do you want to learn more about environmental policy? Or would you rather hear how candidates would handle water and the drought?

Fill out the form below to share what issues matter the most to you as candidates compete for your votes.

Is the form not loading? You can also fill it out here .

Your responses will help shape how The Tribune covers this election season.

Happy voting, SLO County!

