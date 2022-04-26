ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLO County elections are coming up. What do you want candidates to talk about?

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
 2 days ago

The 2022 election cycle is upon us.

Beginning with the primary in June, and followed by the general election in November, San Luis Obispo County is in for another roller coaster election year.

To help shape our coverage of these important races, The Tribune wants to know: What do you want local and state candidates to talk about this election?

Are affordable housing and homelessness your big issues? Do you want to learn more about environmental policy? Or would you rather hear how candidates would handle water and the drought?

Fill out the form below to share what issues matter the most to you as candidates compete for your votes.

Is the form not loading? You can also fill it out here .

Your responses will help shape how The Tribune covers this election season.

Happy voting, SLO County!

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

