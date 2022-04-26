Families, community remember firefighter and Brooklyn resident killed in fire

As the city prepares to say goodbye to a fallen hero, a Canarsie family is also preparing to say goodbye to their loved one.

Two young lives were lost to a fire on Avenue N in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon- FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein and 21-year-old Carlos Richards.

Flowers outside the firehouse of Ladder 170 and a black and purple bunting honor 31-year-old firefighter Timothy Klein.

Klein was a member of the FDNY for six years and made a huge impact in that time.

A bunting ceremony was held Monday night outside the firehouse in Canarsie. It was a site of mourning all day with the flag at half-staff, bagpipes playing, and many of New York's Bravest struggling to hold back tears.

"He had a positive impact on every person that he met," said Keith Klein, a fellow firefighter and Klein's cousin.

Klein made an effort to give back outside of the firehouse, often volunteering for the Firefighters Foundation and the Firefighter Steven H. Pollard Memorial Foundation.

Klein's body was escorted to the funeral home as hundreds of officers and firefighters lined the streets. His funeral is set for this Friday at St. Francis de Sales Church in Queens, according to The Tablet.

Richards' sister Chloe expressed how her family is grieving in an online post. She wrote her that her family is still processing their loss and unable to speak.

She called Richards "a light in her family's lives." She says he loved horse racing, listening to music, dancing with his family and wrestling. She says he loved deeply and loved everyone - always giving hugs and sending voice notes.