ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Heights, OH

Rock, funk, jazz, Yiddishe Cup to take stage at Summer Concert Series

Cleveland Jewish News
 2 days ago

The University Heights Summer Concert Series will feature Yiddishe Cup among its entertainers this summer. “University Heights has a nice vibe,” Michael Weber, lead singer and guitar player of The Michael Weber Show, said in a news release. “The way University Heights supports the arts made me want to be a...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Early Rock Record Producer Art Rupe Dead at 104

Art Rupe, the founder of Speciality Records who helped pioneer R&B and early rock music with artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, died on Friday at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced the news in a statement. No immediate cause of death was...
MUSIC
WKYC

Free concert coming to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame before May 7 Cleveland Guardians-Toronto Blue Jays game

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is throwing a pre-game party before the Cleveland Guardians take on the Toronto Blue Jays on May 7. There will be a free concert outside of the Rock Hall starting at 2 p.m. Music will be provided by the Toronto-based band, The Darcys. Food and beer trucks will be available on site, including the Rock Hall’s famous BBQ smoker.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University Heights, OH
Entertainment
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
University Heights, OH
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Michael Weber
Person
Snoop Dogg
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
The Independent

Ann Wilson: ‘Singing Led Zeppelin taught me how to sing rock ‘n’ roll – loud and high’

It is morning in Florida, and Ann Wilson is giving me the weather report. “It’s springtime,” she says, looking out of the window, her dark hair groomed and face freshly made up. “It’s pretty blustery, but warm. Things are starting to bloom, and the birds are coming back.” Her voice has a bounce and a buoyancy, as if it, too, has been newly blow-dried.Unexpectedly, these quiet days on the coast seem to suit one of rock’s great trailblazers. With her younger sister Nancy on guitar and backing vocals, Wilson found fame in the mid-Seventies fronting Heart. The first hard rock...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Klaus Schulze, Prolific Electronic Music Pioneer, Dead at 74

Click here to read the full article. Klaus Schulze, the pioneering German electronic musician who helped shape the genre with both krautrock giants and Tangerine Dream alongside a prolific solo career, has died at the age of 74. The multi-instrumentalist’s family announced his death Wednesday, adding that Schulze died “unexpectedly” on April 26 following a long battle with an unspecified illness. “His music will live on and so will our memories,” Schulze’s family said in a statement. “There was still so much to write about him as a human and artist, but he probably would have said by now: nuff said! The...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Jazz Band#Concert#Mtv#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#John Carroll University
Smithonian

George Harrison’s Childhood Home—an Early Beatles Rehearsal Venue—Is Now a Vacation Rental

Before he became lead guitarist of one of the most influential rock bands of all time, George Harrison lived with his family in a modest, three-bedroom house near Liverpool, England. Now, his childhood home—where an early version of the Fab Four regularly rehearsed—is getting its own time in the spotlight as a vacation rental and living museum, reports the Portsmouth Herald’s Max Sullivan.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Mick Jagger Praises Machine Gun Kelly + Yungblud for Bringing ‘Life’ To Rock Music Today

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has pointed to both Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud as two younger acts who are bringing "life" to rock music today. While KISS' Gene Simmons continues to proliferate outdated theories as to why he has perceived rock to be dead for nearly a decade now, Jagger appears to have his finger on the pulse of what's happening today, as evidenced by the sentiments he expressed during a recent appearance on Swedish radio station P4, as reported by the U.K.'s The Independent.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

The complicated journey towards legend of Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love

Jimmy Page initially came up with the classic Whole Lotta Love riff at his Pangbourne home in the late summer of 1968. Some nine months later in April 1969, it was this song that kick-started the sessions for Led Zeppelin II at Olympic Studios in Barnes. The song originally took...
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Anitta Is Our May 2022 Music Director

Music has the power to change your mood. And beauty is about how you feel. If you feel amazing, that’s the message you’ll send. Last month, pop phenom Anitta released her fifth studio album, Versions of Me, featuring her hit single “Girl From Rio.” “I explore different types of rhythms in the album: Brazilian funk, rock, and pop,” says the 29-year-old, who sings in Portuguese, Spanish, and English. “I love to be a chameleon that wakes up every day and decides which woman she wants to be.” Already a star in Brazil, Anitta, born Larissa de Macedo Machado, reached new heights in 2013 when the video for her track “Show das Poderosas” went viral. She released her self-titled debut album later that year, earning a Latin Grammy Award nomination, and has since collaborated with Cardi B, J Balvin, and Saweetie. “I want to bring Latin culture and beats to the global stage,” Anitta says. For this issue, she curated a playlist around the theme of beauty, selecting songs that she says “make me feel gorgeous.” Along with Lily Allen’s breakup anthem “Smile,” Anitta included “My Humps” by Black Eyed Peas, which celebrates curves and “makes you feel powerful,” and Betty Johnson’s rendition of “What a Difference a Day Makes,” originally composed by Mexican-born composer María Grever. “It’s an old track, but I feel fancy and chic when I listen to it,” Anitta says. “I love to start a day with this song.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy