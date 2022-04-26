Orlando International Airport targets LEED certification for new terminal

Orlando International Airport Terminal C (GOAA)

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Orlando International Airport prepares to open its new terminal C later this year, airport officials have set their sights on becoming one of the first LEED-certified campuses in the world.

Davin Ruohomaki, senior director of construction and engineering, said throughout the construction process that every effort had been made to meet certification requirements.

“It was critical from the start that however we expanded our footprint we did so in an environmentally sound way,” Ruohomaki said.

Some of the measures put in place include water-efficient faucets, the installation of a floating solar array and the installation of Forever Trees that use renewable materials.

Kevin Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said it is important for the airport to lead the way in sustainability.

“Our construction teams and designers dedicated their talents and resources to ensuring we do our best to open a building that not only meets customer demand but does so in a way we can all be proud of,” Thibault said.

When complete, South Terminal C will encompass 300 acres, add 15 new gates and allow for an additional 10-12 million passengers annually.

The new three-level terminal is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.

