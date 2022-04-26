ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pico Rivera, CA

Mother stabs pit bulls attacking 1-year-old daughter

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
PICO RIVERA, Calif. — A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, as she raced to save her 1-year-old granddaughter from being attacked by the dogs.

The family dogs ran into the kitchen of the Pico Rivera home Sunday night, and immediately began attacking the child, KTLA reported. Both the child’s mother and grandmother tried to get the child free.

The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, owns both dogs, KNBC reported. The child’s mother, Jamie Morales, told the station she realized that the dogs weren’t letting go of the baby, and that was when she grabbed a knife.

“It was either him or my daughter, so I chose my daughter. I did whatever I had to do to protect my daughter, because he wouldn’t let go of my daughter, so I had to. I feel really bad, but I had to,” Jamie told KNBC.

The child, identified as 1-year-old Ruby Cervantes, was taken to a hospital where she underwent two surgeries, one of which was to repair a broken him, CBS News reported. She is expected to be OK.

Jamie Morales also needed medical attention because her face was mauled in the incident, KTLA reported. Margaret Morales was also injured when she tried to pry the dog’s jaws open, CBS News reported.

The two dogs that attacked were both 3-year-old blue nose pit bulls, which the grandmother had adopted as puppies from the same litter, KNBC reported.

One of the dogs that was stabbed died at the scene, while the other was taken by Los Angeles County Care and Control and will be euthanized, CBS News reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Man accused of raping and murdering girl, 11, and killing her mother, brother, 13, and 11 year-old friend

A man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared in court. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.The charges were brought after four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on 19 September last year.Bendall was remanded in custody at Derby Crown Court on Friday after being told his trial would now start on 9 May, not 4 May as previously planned.He was not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
