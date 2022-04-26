Investing Company and Owner Will Pay $3 Million in FTC Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) examines the financial consequences of medical billing and collections endured by individuals and families across the country. The report draws from the rising volume of medical billing and collection complaints submitted to the CFPB. The CFPB states it is using this research to strengthen its across government and industry efforts to support patients and families suffering the consequences of medical billing and collections.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO