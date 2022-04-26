ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Investing Company and Owner Will Pay $3 Million in FTC Case

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission says that it is cracking down on the Warrior Trading day trading investment scheme for making misleading and unrealistic claims of big investment gains to consumers. The FTC alleges that Warrior Trading and its CEO, Ross Cameron, used those claims to convince consumers to...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Over 8 Million Customers Affected by Cash App Investing Security Breach

Cash App Investing is the latest brokerage or crypto exchange to lose customer data. Cash App Investing reported a data breach that impacted 8.2 million users. Cash App is contacting affected users, and no passwords, bank account information, or Social Security numbers were accessed. If you think your data has...
CELL PHONES
bloomberglaw.com

Sonic Seeks Approval of $5.7 Million Deal With Banks Over Breach

Sonic Corp. asked a federal court in Ohio for preliminary approval of a $5.7 million deal with several financial institutions to settle a class action over a data breach which compromised millions of credit and debit card numbers. American Airlines Federal Credit Union, Arkansas Federal Credit Union, and Redstone Federal...
OHIO STATE
MyChesCo

Report Spotlights Coercive Credit Reporting, Privacy Intrusions Based on Unverified, Inaccurate Medical Billing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) examines the financial consequences of medical billing and collections endured by individuals and families across the country. The report draws from the rising volume of medical billing and collection complaints submitted to the CFPB. The CFPB states it is using this research to strengthen its across government and industry efforts to support patients and families suffering the consequences of medical billing and collections.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Barrington, MA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Great Barrington, MA
City
Washington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
MyChesCo

MoneyGram Sued for Leaving Customers Stranded Waiting for Their Money

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced they filed a lawsuit against MoneyGram International, Inc. and MoneyGram Payment Systems, Inc. (MoneyGram)—one of the largest remittance providers in the U.S.—for systemically and repeatedly violating various consumer financial protection laws and leaving families high and dry. The lawsuit specifically alleges that the company stranded customers waiting for their money when it failed to deliver funds promptly to recipients abroad.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Cameron
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Failure to Pay Over $1 Million in Employment Taxes

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Scott Lykens, age 44, of State College, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on April 21, 2022, to 15 months imprisonment by Chief District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for a criminal tax violation. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Lykens to pay restitution to the IRS in the amount of $1,044,796.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warrior Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
Washington Examiner

Not lovin’ it: Former McDonald’s CEO takes up fight against woke corporations

Fighting woke corporate politics is the focus of former McDonald’s CEO Ed Rensi. Rensi, who has also sat on the boards of Famous Dave’s, Great Wolf Resorts, and Snap-on Inc., announced he is joining forces with conservative advocacy groups to create the Boardroom Initiative, an advocacy coalition that will fight against corporate boardrooms that mix company policy with U.S. politics.
BUSINESS
Axios

The Fed is looking to speed up payments

Traditional money is speeding up. The Federal Reserve has promised a new service to banks and credit unions around the country called FedNow, a 24/7 payment settlement service. Why it matters: More and more services function round the clock, but payments are still on something of a 9-to-5 schedule. For...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Bitcoin At $1M By 2030: Crypto Entrepreneur Details 'Doom Loop' Theory

BitMEX founder outlines how “The Doom Loop” would see BTC valued 2,500% higher than its current price. Arthur Hayes defines his "Doom Loop" as the three things countries do to finance their deficit. Arthur Hayes, the billionaire founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX, has a new theory about how...
MARKETS
MyChesCo

Federal Trade Commission Preserves Competition for Development and Marketing of Steroid Injectable Drug

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission says that it is requiring – as a condition of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC’s $375 million acquisition of Custopharm, Inc. – that Custopharm’s parent company retain and transfer Custopharm’s assets related to the corticosteroid drug triamcinolone acetonide, or TCA, to another subsidiary, Long Grove Pharmaceuticals, LLC. The consent agreement preserves competition in the market for generic TCA by removing any incentive for Hikma to terminate or delay the marketing of the TCA product in its own development pipeline. Historically, the entry of additional generic pharmaceutical competitors has led to lower prices for patients. Further, the consent agreement requires Long Grove to maintain the competitive viability of the retained TCA assets going forward and requires Hikma to seek Commission approval for future acquisitions related to TCA.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy