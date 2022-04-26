Investing Company and Owner Will Pay $3 Million in FTC Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission says that it is requiring – as a condition of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC’s $375 million acquisition of Custopharm, Inc. – that Custopharm’s parent company retain and transfer Custopharm’s assets related to the corticosteroid drug triamcinolone acetonide, or TCA, to another subsidiary, Long Grove Pharmaceuticals, LLC. The consent agreement preserves competition in the market for generic TCA by removing any incentive for Hikma to terminate or delay the marketing of the TCA product in its own development pipeline. Historically, the entry of additional generic pharmaceutical competitors has led to lower prices for patients. Further, the consent agreement requires Long Grove to maintain the competitive viability of the retained TCA assets going forward and requires Hikma to seek Commission approval for future acquisitions related to TCA.
Comments / 0