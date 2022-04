The Pittsburgh Penguins collapsed on Tuesday night, but it was only part of a more significant season collapse. The Washington Capitals wasted their chance to pass the Penguins and claim third place in the Metro Division, thus avoiding the Florida Panthers in Round One. The Carolina Hurricanes clinched the Metro by beating the New York Rangers. The Vegas Golden Knights needed a regulation win to control their playoff fate, but their shootout loss to Dallas means their longshot bid remains dependent on others. And Auston Matthews became the first American-born player to pop 60 goals.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO