Marion County, WV

Marion County, West Virginia, Industrial Park, Trinity Church under boil water advisory

WVNews
 2 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The...

WVNews

Ohioan accused of leading police on pursuit in downtown Bridgeport, West Virginia, around lunch hour

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 30-year-old Ohioan has been accused of leading police on a pursuit on U.S. 50/Main Street in Bridgeport shortly before noon Thursday. A bulletin had been issued for a green two-door Mercury after an alleged leaving-the-scene in Clarksburg, and Shane W. Burton of Chesterhill, Ohio, was driving just such a vehicle when he turned into the Bridgeport Police Department lot, Bridgeport Police Lt. John Post alleged.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Jeffrey McCormick

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University announced Thursday that Jeffrey McCorm…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia DHS investigation concludes allegations of poor conditions at Southern Regional Jail are false

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An investigation into alleged inhumane conditions at the Southern Regional Jail has concluded that those allegations are false. The information was released by Gov. Jim Justice's office Thursday afternoon. The investigation was conducted by the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation — the agency that operates the state's regional jails.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

W.Va. School Board Association Region 7 holds spring training

Representatives from Region 7 counties gathered at the Bridgeport Conference Center for the West Virginia School Board Association's spring training session. The focus of this session was to go over bills from the recent legislative session that passed and important ones that failed to pass but could come up again.
EDUCATION
WVNews

Collection sites set for West Virginia drug take back event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The public can drop off unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs at dozens of collection sites across West Virginia this weekend. Law enforcement officials are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The collection sites include community police, sheriff and state police offices, fire departments, and pharmacies and grocery stores.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
WVNews

McHenry/Thayerville Water Connection Project now complete

McHENRY — The McHenry/Thayerville Water Connection Project is now complete, according to Bobby Witt of the Garrett County Department of Public Works. “These two water systems have been merged to create the Deep Creek Lake Water System,” Witt said. “To ensure dependable water supply for the customers of the Deep Creek Lake Water System, it was critical that this project be completed. Before this project, all of the homeowners and businesses located between Gravelly Run Road and Leo Friend Road would still be relying on well water to meet all their needs.”
MCHENRY, MD
WVNews

North Glade 4-H Club

SWANTON — The North Glade 4-H club met March 16 at the North Glade 4-H building. President Dayton Custer opened the meeting. Lane Fitzwater then led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge. Secretary Riley O’Brian took attendance. Next, Custer drew names for the 4-Hers...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Garrett Transit Service driver wins statewide competition

OAKLAND — Garrett County Community Action Committee Inc. is celebrating the hard work and dedication of a driver from Garrett Transit Service. Head Start & Transit Driver Matt Paugh earned his third first-place win after participating in the 2022 Transportation Association of Maryland Statewide Roadeo. Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TAM’s statewide event hosted many of the best transit drivers in Maryland.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Three men indicted for stealing trees from federal land

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Three men have been indicted after federal prosecutors accused them of stealing walnut trees from federally protected land, officials said. William Riley Stump, 52, of Narrows, Virginia, and Derrick Anthony Thompson, 48, of Princeton, West Virginia, were arraigned this week in U.S. District Court in Roanoke, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia.
ROANOKE, VA
WVNews

Fire/EMS reports

• 10:36 a.m., area of 12421 Bittinger Road, vehicle accident with injuries. Bittinger VFD, Bittinger EMS, Northern Garrett Rescue Squad. • 3:31 p.m., Deep Creek Drive and Garrett Highway, fuel spill. Deep Creek, Oakland and Friendsville VFDs, Special Ops — Hazmat. Wednesday, April 20. • 5:04 p.m., Interstate 68...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

James Shay

KINGWOOD — James Edward Shay, 74, of Kingwood, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 after a long battle with complications from Parkinson’s Disease. The son of the late Edward Shay and the late Eleanor (Lucas) Shay, he was born on June 16, 1947 in Oakland. Jim was a...
KINGWOOD, WV

