Marion County, West Virginia, Industrial Park, Trinity Church under boil water advisory

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Poll workers are still needed for the May 10 primary election in Harrison County, according to the Harrison County Clerk’s Office. For more information, call 304-624-8615. Also, the County Clerk’s Office reminded that early voting will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4:30...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education, with several joining the brief meeting via phone, voted to accept the personnel recommendation of Jason Snider as the new director of safety and discipline of Harrison County Schools. Snider has his roots in the Clarksburg area with...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 799 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday. There have been four reconciliation deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,855 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Deaths reported: An 85-year old male from Kanawha...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia has endorsed Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., in his re-election bid to the state’s new Second Congressional District in the state's May 10 primary. GO-WV’s endorsement follows the support of other business groups, including the West...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 30-year-old Ohioan has been accused of leading police on a pursuit on U.S. 50/Main Street in Bridgeport shortly before noon Thursday. A bulletin had been issued for a green two-door Mercury after an alleged leaving-the-scene in Clarksburg, and Shane W. Burton of Chesterhill, Ohio, was driving just such a vehicle when he turned into the Bridgeport Police Department lot, Bridgeport Police Lt. John Post alleged.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia School Board Association Region 7 spring training session met Thursday at the Bridgeport Conference Center to discuss bills from the 2022 legislative session that dealt with public education. Region 7 of the association consists of Barbour, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion,...
FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia will hear arguments in three cases Tuesday in the Braxton County Board of Education meeting room, with high school students from Braxton and Webster Counties in attendance. New Justice C. Haley Bunn will join the court...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An investigation into alleged inhumane conditions at the Southern Regional Jail has concluded that those allegations are false. The information was released by Gov. Jim Justice's office Thursday afternoon. The investigation was conducted by the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation — the agency that operates the state's regional jails.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University announced Thursday that Jeffrey McCormick has been named the University’s Chief of Police and Director of Police Academy. He brings 30 years of law enforcement experience to the position, beginning his tenure at Fairmont State Monday. In this role McCormick...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The public can drop off unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs at dozens of collection sites across West Virginia this weekend. Law enforcement officials are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The collection sites include community police, sheriff and state police offices, fire departments, and pharmacies and grocery stores.
McHENRY — The McHenry/Thayerville Water Connection Project is now complete, according to Bobby Witt of the Garrett County Department of Public Works. “These two water systems have been merged to create the Deep Creek Lake Water System,” Witt said. “To ensure dependable water supply for the customers of the Deep Creek Lake Water System, it was critical that this project be completed. Before this project, all of the homeowners and businesses located between Gravelly Run Road and Leo Friend Road would still be relying on well water to meet all their needs.”
SWANTON — The North Glade 4-H club met March 16 at the North Glade 4-H building. President Dayton Custer opened the meeting. Lane Fitzwater then led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge. Secretary Riley O’Brian took attendance. Next, Custer drew names for the 4-Hers...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A signing ceremony was held Thursday for two Bridgeport High School students who will be going into the military after high school. Teachers, parents and other family members were in attendance to support the two as they signaled their commitment to join the armed forces.
OAKLAND — Garrett County Community Action Committee Inc. is celebrating the hard work and dedication of a driver from Garrett Transit Service. Head Start & Transit Driver Matt Paugh earned his third first-place win after participating in the 2022 Transportation Association of Maryland Statewide Roadeo. Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TAM’s statewide event hosted many of the best transit drivers in Maryland.
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Three men have been indicted after federal prosecutors accused them of stealing walnut trees from federally protected land, officials said. William Riley Stump, 52, of Narrows, Virginia, and Derrick Anthony Thompson, 48, of Princeton, West Virginia, were arraigned this week in U.S. District Court in Roanoke, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia.
• 10:36 a.m., area of 12421 Bittinger Road, vehicle accident with injuries. Bittinger VFD, Bittinger EMS, Northern Garrett Rescue Squad. • 3:31 p.m., Deep Creek Drive and Garrett Highway, fuel spill. Deep Creek, Oakland and Friendsville VFDs, Special Ops — Hazmat. Wednesday, April 20. • 5:04 p.m., Interstate 68...
KINGWOOD — James Edward Shay, 74, of Kingwood, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 after a long battle with complications from Parkinson’s Disease. The son of the late Edward Shay and the late Eleanor (Lucas) Shay, he was born on June 16, 1947 in Oakland. Jim was a...
