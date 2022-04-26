Marion County, West Virginia, Industrial Park, Trinity Church under boil water advisory

McHENRY — The McHenry/Thayerville Water Connection Project is now complete, according to Bobby Witt of the Garrett County Department of Public Works. “These two water systems have been merged to create the Deep Creek Lake Water System,” Witt said. “To ensure dependable water supply for the customers of the Deep Creek Lake Water System, it was critical that this project be completed. Before this project, all of the homeowners and businesses located between Gravelly Run Road and Leo Friend Road would still be relying on well water to meet all their needs.”

MCHENRY, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO