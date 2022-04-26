ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Distribution of Fentanyl Sends Abbeville Man Back to Federal Prison

By KEDM Public Radio
KEDM
 1 day ago

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Raymond Hawthorne, Jr., 48, of Abbeville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Jay C. Zainey to 57 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised...

www.kedm.org

