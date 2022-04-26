ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage On Opthea with Outperform Rating, Announces Price Target of $25

By vishwanath@benzinga.com
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Benzinga

Executives Sell Around $165M Of 5 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: General Electric, Warner Bros. Discovery, UPS, 3M and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. General Electric — Shares slid more than 11% despite the industrial company reporting top and bottom line beats for the first quarter. CEO Lawrence Culp said GE is "trending toward the low end" of its guidance due in part to inflation pressure. Additionally, pressures from supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine and the spread of Covid hurt GE's revenue by six percentage points, Culp said.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Coca-Cola Stock Hits Record High After Topping Q1 Earnings Forecast Amid 'Dynamic and Uncertain' Global Markets

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report shares hit a record high Monday after it posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings, while confirming its full-year profit and sales forecasts, amid what the iconic drinks group called a "highly dynamic and uncertain operating environment". Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock set to open at near-record high as global economies on path to COVID recovery

Coca-Cola Co. KO, -0.74% shares are set to open at a near-record level after posting first-quarter profit and revenue growth on Monday. The stock has advanced nearly 23% over the past year, closing at a record high of $66.21 on April 21. Analysts say the beverage giant is benefitting from re-openings as the pandemic shows signs of retreat. "Coca-Cola has undergone a deep positive transformation over the past few years by improving its sales portfolio, refranchising and consolidating bottling assets globally, setting up new systems and procurement in the US, shifting focus from volume to value growth, and transitioning senior management, all of which give us confidence in the underlying fundamentals of the business," wrote JPMorgan. Analysts there rate Coca-Cola stock outperform with a $73 price target. "China, however, did see an influx of new COVID-19 cases that negatively impacted demand. This could continue into next quarter," wrote John Boylan, Edward Jones senior analyst. "However, this weakness likely will be offset by strength in other areas of the world."
MARKETS
Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Buffett and the team at Berkshire Hathaway have become more growth-focused in recent years. Companies with strong synergy among units can deliver outstanding performance. Berkshire owns a stake in one of the most promising high-growth companies in the data services industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's Recent Short Interest

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ:REGN) short percent of float has risen 6.48% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.3% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS

