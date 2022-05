(The Center Square) - A 23-year-old class action lawsuit is ending with a $328 million settlement between the state of Hawaii and the plaintiffs, pending legislative approval. A joint legislative conference committee recommended approval of the expenditure as part of Senate Bill 3041. The money will come from the state's revenue surplus, Sen. Sylvia Luke, D-Honolulu, said during the meeting. The appropriation will need approval of the full House and Senate.

