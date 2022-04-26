ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York aims to provide more fair housing

WGAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. — York is committing to provide what officials call more fair housing. During a fair housing clinic Monday, city leaders said they want to reestablish York as...

www.wgal.com

The Truth not Spin
2d ago

Was the subject of personal responsibility and financial responsibility discussed at the meeting? When & where does personal financial responsibility enter the discussion instead of victimization which is being shoved down people throats? Did anyone mention the personal effort put forth to improve your life and succeed? Life isn’t fair…. Life’s not easy…welcome to reality. If your not happy with your current situation…take action to change your situation. It’s up to you…it’s called personal accountability.

YORK, Pa. — State, county and city representatives gathered in York on Monday to advocate for fair housing across York County. Although federal, state and local laws guarantee fair housing practices for everyone, officials said the goal of the press conference was to help re-establish York as an inclusive community that is committed to fair housing.
Housing
