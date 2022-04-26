Florida Teacher On Video Striking ESE Student With Broom Handle

Photo: CBS 12

A Florida ESE teacher is charged with child abuse after being caught on video striking a student with a broken metal broom handle.

49-year old Cyntyche Darling Lundy was arrested after the alleged incident last week at Forest Grove Middle School in Fort Pierce.

The video shows the 12-year old boy screaming at the teacher, who then strikes him with the handle.

The mother of the child child says he has ADHD and that she plans to sue.

The St. Lucie County School District calls the behavior intolerable and reprehensible and says the teacher has been terminated.