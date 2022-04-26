ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Florida Teacher On Video Striking ESE Student With Broom Handle

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fZ1p_0fKda5fr00
Photo: CBS 12

A Florida ESE teacher is charged with child abuse after being caught on video striking a student with a broken metal broom handle.

49-year old Cyntyche Darling Lundy was arrested after the alleged incident last week at Forest Grove Middle School in Fort Pierce.

The video shows the 12-year old boy screaming at the teacher, who then strikes him with the handle.

The mother of the child child says he has ADHD and that she plans to sue.

The St. Lucie County School District calls the behavior intolerable and reprehensible and says the teacher has been terminated.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man riding golf cart accused of shooting person walking dog on course

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of shooting another man who was walking his dog on a golf course fairway Sunday, authorities said. Richard A. Levine, 74, of Delray Beach, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and firing a weapon in public, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Online booking records.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ese#Broom#Violent Crime#Cbs#Adhd
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Report: 74-year-old Florida man shot another man on golf course because the victim was walking dog

A 74-year-old man shot another man because he was angry that the man was walking his dog on a golf course at Kings Point in suburban Delray Beach, according to media reports. The alleged shooter, Robert Levine, rode up in a golf cart to the victim, Herbert Merritt, 64, on April 24 and started arguing with Merritt. When Merritt tried to run away, Levine started shooting, WPBF Ch. 25 reported. ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Evie M.

The Devil Tree in St. Lucie could be connected to one of Florida's first serial killers. Would you visit?

This isn't the actual Devil Tree in St. Lucie, Florida. I couldn't find an imagine I could use."Old Devil Tree 老妖树" by 小猫王 is marked with CC BY-SA 2.0. When it comes to the weird, wild, shocking, and creepy, Florida can't be beat. Seriously. I grew up as a California native and I thought we were the weirdest. It's one of the reasons I love living in Orlando. And while I've poked around a little here, there's so much more to unpack around Florida, and my eye is now drawn to St. Lucie. Particularly, one of the most haunted spots in all of Florida, the Devil Tree.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy