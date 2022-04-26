Metros where people in Springfield are getting new jobs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of metros where people in Springfield, MO are finding new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Springfield, MO found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Springfield, MO in the first quarter of 2021.

#29. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

– Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 10
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 14
— #119 (tie) most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
– Net job flow: 4 to Springfield, MO

#28. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

– Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 10
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 4
— #126 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
– Net job flow: 6 to Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

#27. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 10
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 24
— #203 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Net job flow: 14 to Springfield, MO

#26. Birmingham-Hoover, AL

– Started a new job in Birmingham-Hoover, AL from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 10
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Birmingham-Hoover, AL in Q1 2021: 0
— #76 most common destination from Birmingham-Hoover, AL
– Net job flow: 10 to Birmingham-Hoover, AL

#25. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

– Started a new job in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 11
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL in Q1 2021: 3
— #81 (tie) most common destination from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL
– Net job flow: 8 to Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

#24. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 11
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 11
— #130 (tie) most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
– Net job flow: 0 to Springfield, MO

#23. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

– Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 11
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 4
— #105 (tie) most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
– Net job flow: 7 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#22. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 12
— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 10
— #115 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
– Net job flow: 2 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#21. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 12
— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 13
— #178 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
– Net job flow: 1 to Springfield, MO

#20. Jacksonville, FL

– Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 13
— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 10
— #145 (tie) most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
– Net job flow: 3 to Jacksonville, FL

#19. Chattanooga, TN-GA

– Started a new job in Chattanooga, TN-GA from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 14
— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Chattanooga, TN-GA in Q1 2021: 8
— #61 most common destination from Chattanooga, TN-GA
– Net job flow: 6 to Chattanooga, TN-GA

#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 15
— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 8
— #134 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Net job flow: 7 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

#17. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

– Started a new job in Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 15
— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA in Q1 2021: 20
— #52 most common destination from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
– Net job flow: 5 to Springfield, MO

#16. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 16
— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 34
— #134 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Net job flow: 18 to Springfield, MO

#15. Oklahoma City, OK

– Started a new job in Oklahoma City, OK from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 16
— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Oklahoma City, OK in Q1 2021: 22
— #44 (tie) most common destination from Oklahoma City, OK
– Net job flow: 6 to Springfield, MO

#14. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 16
— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 14
— #121 most common destination from Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Net job flow: 2 to Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 17
— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 18
— #162 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
– Net job flow: 1 to Springfield, MO

#12. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 20
— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 18
— #163 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
– Net job flow: 2 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

#11. Salt Lake City, UT

– Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 22
— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 22
— #56 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT
– Net job flow: 0 to Springfield, MO

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 23
— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 38
— #139 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Net job flow: 15 to Springfield, MO

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 27
— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 32
— #142 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
– Net job flow: 5 to Springfield, MO

#8. Tulsa, OK

– Started a new job in Tulsa, OK from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 27
— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Tulsa, OK in Q1 2021: 21
— #17 most common destination from Tulsa, OK
– Net job flow: 6 to Tulsa, OK

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 44
— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 49
— #94 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
– Net job flow: 5 to Springfield, MO

#6. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

– Started a new job in Cape Girardeau, MO-IL from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 47
— 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Cape Girardeau, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 43
— #2 most common destination from Cape Girardeau, MO-IL
– Net job flow: 4 to Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

#5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 62
— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 63
— #96 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Net job flow: 1 to Springfield, MO

#4. Jefferson City, MO

– Started a new job in Jefferson City, MO from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 132
— 5.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Jefferson City, MO in Q1 2021: 111
— #3 most common destination from Jefferson City, MO
– Net job flow: 21 to Jefferson City, MO

#3. Columbia, MO

– Started a new job in Columbia, MO from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 151
— 5.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Columbia, MO in Q1 2021: 126
— #3 most common destination from Columbia, MO
– Net job flow: 25 to Columbia, MO

#2. Joplin, MO

– Started a new job in Joplin, MO from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 415
— 15.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Joplin, MO in Q1 2021: 433
— #1 most common destination from Joplin, MO
– Net job flow: 18 to Springfield, MO

#1. St. Louis, MO-IL

– Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 1,015
— 38.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 1,005
— #3 most common destination from St. Louis, MO-IL
– Net job flow: 10 to St. Louis, MO-IL

