Los Angeles, CA

How Denzel Curry grew from a SoundCloud giant to a legacy builder

Alternative Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHERE COMES A CERTAIN POINT IN AN ARTIST’S CAREER where the creative anxiety settles. Album-release schedules might start feeling more routine than anything, and the only thing that truly matters is the art. Not the outside noise, not the theatrics, but rather what that piece of themselves and insight into their...

www.altpress.com

HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
Complex

Snoop Dogg Teases Death Row x Bad Boys Collab While Seemingly Calling Out Critics of It Potentially Happening

It’s a new era for Death Row Records. Shortly after taking the reins at the iconic imprint, Snoop Dogg confirmed a Death Row x Bad Boy partnership was in discussion—and it appears he hasn’t abandoned the idea. The West Coast legend speaks about the proposed venture in an upcoming episode of Drink Champs. The popular online series shared a sneak peek at the interview on Monday, giving fans a little more insight into what Snoop envisions for the Death Row x Bad Boy collab.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

TDE's Punch Issues Call-To-Action After Hearing JAY-Z's 'Neck & Wrist' Bars: 'Celebrating Mediocrity Stops Now'

A JAY-Z verse equates to gold these days. Not only has the Hip Hop mogul not released a solo album since 2017’s 4:44, he’s also more focused on his lucrative business endeavors than rap. So when Pusha T announced Hov was on his next single “Neck & Wrist,” the Hip Hop community collectively celebrated the impending bars from one of the culture’s most celebrated MCs.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Pharrell’s Moving His Festival To DC And Bringing Along Tyler, Pusha, Rae Sremmurd, Dave Matthews Band, Usher, & More

Pharrell Williams launched his Something In The Water music festival in his hometown of Virginia Beach in 2019. Thanks to the pandemic and who knows what else, the fest has not yet returned for a second iteration, but it’s finally going to happen this summer in a new locale a little further up the coast. Last fall Pharrell announced he was moving Something In The Water away from Virginia Beach, citing “toxic energy” and the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch. Now he has revealed that the event is moving to Washington, DC and revealed its 2022 lineup.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
HipHopDX.com

Pusha T Crowns JAY-Z The 'Best Rapper' Alive Following 'Neck & Wrist' Collaboration

JAY-Z contributed a coveted verse to Pusha T’s single “Neck & Wrist” for his latest album It’s Almost Dry. Following the project’s April 22 release, Hov fans celebrated lyrics such as, “They like, ‘If BIG was alive, Hov wouldn’t be in his position’/If BIG had survived, y’all would have got The Commission” and further exalted the Brooklyn-bred legend.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Diss Track, "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion has finally dropped her highly anticipated new diss track titled “Plan B.”. The Houston rapper performed the single for the first time at Coachella last week, describing it as a “very” personal song to her. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted on April 8. Featuring a sample from Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan, the track includes empowering lyrics.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Cube + More To Star In The D.O.C. Documentary

A documentary about rap legend The D.O.C. is premiering this summer, and it promises a heavyweight cast of Hip Hop stars. Directed by David Caplan, the aptly-titled The DOC chronicles the life and career of Tracy Lynn Curry, who rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a platinum-selling rapper, songwriter for N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and others, and co-founder of Death Row Records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Brings Out 50 Cent To Perform "Many Men" In NYC

It's been a huge year for Lil Durk so far. He earned his first #1 album with 7220, which recently returned to the top spot. And the amount of support for his catalog is reflected in his live shows. The rapper is currently on a nationwide tour in support of his latest album, and he tapped in with many heavy hitters to join him on stage as guest appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
XXL Mag

May 2022 New Music Releases

After closing out April 2022 with highly anticipated albums from Pusha T and Future, the month of May promises more big-name hip-hop releases. After a five-year album hiatus, Kendrick Lamar will finally return with his new Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers album on May 13. K-Dot announced the new album on April 18, via a press release published on his website. "The following statement was released today by oklama," the statement started, referencing Kendrick's new moniker. It went on to reveal the title and release date. "The factual information for this release will come directly from this source only," the press release concluded. This will be Kendrick Lamar's final album on his longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment before he moves on to head his own creative space titled pgLang. Mr. Morale and The Bigger Steppers is the follow-up to Kendrick's Pulitzer prize-winning DAMN. album, which dropped in 2017.
MUSIC

