ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BZ Chart Of The Day: Where Will The AMD Bloodbath End?

By Mark Putrino
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD continue to drop, there’s a chance they find support around the $73 level. This could put an end to the selloff....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Microsoft, Boeing, Alphabet, Robinhood and more

Check out the companies making headlines in early morning trading. Enphase Energy — Shares of the solar microinverter maker jumped more than 8% during premarket trading following the company's first-quarter results. Enphase reported record revenue, and exceeded analyst expectations on the both the top and bottom line. The company said Europe will be a key growth area looking forward as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sends power prices soaring.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bz Chart Of
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Surrenders 809 Points as Q1 Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks opened the day in negative territory and losses accelerated as the session wore on. Earnings remained in focus, and several of today's reactions were negative. General Electric (GE), for instance, spiraled downward 10.3% after its results. While the industrial conglomerate beat on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, CEO Lawrence Culp warned the company is "trending toward the low end" of its full-year guidance as it continues "to work through inflation and other evolving pressures."
STOCKS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
TheStreet

BofA: Outflow from Stock Funds 'Just Starting'

Stocks have struggled so far this year, with the S&P 500 losing 10%. Commentary from Bank of America strategists indicates more losses may be on the way. Global equity funds saw on outflow of $17.5 billion in the week ended April 20, the worst week of the year, according to the strategists, citing EPFR data.
STOCKS
CBS News

U.S. stocks take sharp plunge ahead of major tech earnings

Stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings from some of the nation's biggest companies, including Microsoft and Apple. The S&P 500 closed down 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240 and the Nasdaq plunged nearly 4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 11% so far in April and is on track for its worst calendar month since the financial crisis in 2008. It is also now down about 21% from its record set in November.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Falls 4% As Tesla, AMD Take A Big Slide

U.S. indices fell sharply Tuesday as stocks continue to drop amid concerns over the potential economic impacts of Fed rate hikes and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Traders and investors are also weighing recent earnings reports. The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 3.95% to 12,490; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:...
STOCKS
Benzinga

BZ Chart Of The Day: The Conversion Of Cleveland-Cliffs

In the financial markets, certain price levels are more important than others. After a brutal beatdown, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF have reached one. The $26 level was resistance for Cleveland-Cliffs. The stock rallied to it in August and again in November, and each time the sellers overpowered the buyers and pushed the price lower.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy