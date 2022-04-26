ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine Corps Base Hawaii, HI

Second fatality reported at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in a week

By Chelsee Yee
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Marine stationed aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) died Sunday, April 24, while swimming in waters near North Beach.

Just last week, the Navy reported a 29-year-old Sailor assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One died during a training exercise at the MCBH on April 17.

According to a MCBH spokesperson, first responders began a coordinated search after they received a call for emergency services.

Crews administered lifesaving measures after locating the service member and transported the Marine to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their gender has not been revealed at this time.

The next of kin of the deceased have been notified.

The incident is under investigation by NCIS and local authorities.

