Cooler Conditions on Way After Record Temps Hit Southland

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A cool-down is expected to begin today after the Southland baked in more summer-like heat for a second straight day Monday, when another temperature record was set at Los Angeles International Airport.

The temperature at LAX reached 86 degrees on Monday, topping the previous record for the date of 84 degrees, set in 2020, according to the National Weather Service. It was the second straight day of record heat at the airport, which reached 86 degrees on Sunday to break a record of 85 degrees, also set in 2020.

``Onshore flow will bring a cooling trend and increasing low clouds and fog between Tuesday and Thursday. Warmer temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday before onshore flow return Sunday into early next week,'' according to the NWS.

Forecasters noted that Monday got off to a hot start, but things cooled down by early afternoon along the coast thanks to a sea breeze. According to the NWS, that cool-off will continue for the next couple of days, although the Antelope Valley and mountain areas could still get some above-normal temperatures on Tuesday.

``Otherwise, the rest of the week through Thursday will be trending cooler as another weak trough moves through. This will mean increasing marine layer stratus each day, peaking Thursday morning when low clouds cover all coast/valley areas and highs topping out in the 60s for most coast/valley locations,'' forecasters said.

Offshore flow is expected to return by Thursday night, pushing up temperatures again.