Bellingham, WA

Deputies: Bellingham caregiver stabbed man after ‘psychotic breakdown’

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
Whatcom County Sheriff's Office SUV police car (Alex Smith, Wikimedia Commons/Flickr)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham caregiver stabbed the person he was caring for after having a “psychotic breakdown,” according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday at around 11 p.m., deputies were called to the 5000 block of Hannegan Road for a report of a stabbing.

The person who reported the stabbing was the caregiver, a 29-year-old man, who said he had a psychotic breakdown and stabbed the victim several times.

The man worked for victim as a full-time caregiver.

The victim told police the caregiver’s demeanor changed after the stabbing, when he told the caregiver he was going to call 911.

The caregiver was taken into custody and booked into the Whatcom County Jail for investigation of attempted first-degree murder.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.

Comments / 0

