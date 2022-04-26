ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Madison; Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska North Central Platte County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 645 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newman Grove, Lindsay, Humphrey and Cornlea. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
MADISON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Collier; Hendry FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Collier and Hendry. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 835 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Immokalee, Felda, Lake Trafford and Bunker Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN VALLEY COUNTY At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ord, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rural portions of northeastern Valley County HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VALLEY COUNTY, NE
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. If on or near Harlan County Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PHILLIPS...SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 639 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alma, or 21 miles north of Phillipsburg, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Woodruff and Harlan County Dam around 650 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Greeley; Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Greeley and northeastern Valley Counties through 630 PM CDT At 558 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ord, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Greeley and northeastern Valley Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GREELEY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Friday Afternoon .Strong northwest winds are forecast to develop Friday and spread across the urban corridor and plains, with dry conditions during the afternoon leading to critical fire weather conditions. The highest danger will be over the southern plains where humidity will be particularly low, but given the forecast wind speeds, fire danger concerns still exist for areas north including the Denver metro and portions of the plains to the north and east despite more marginal humidity. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN COUNTY * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 247. * Timing...11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Collier County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Collier and southern Hendry Counties through 800 PM EDT At 709 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from near Felda to near Big Cypress Seminole Reservation. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Landspouts, wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ave Maria, Immokalee, Hendry Correctional, Felda, Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, Big Cypress National Preserve, Keri, Sunniland, Bunker Hill and Lake Trafford. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIFTING NORTHEAST THROUGH THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN AND SOUTHEAST HIGHLANDS THROUGH 630 PM MDT At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking several areas of thunderstorms, some 17 miles northwest of Springfield, a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Goshen southwest through Holbrook, and another area 9 miles northwest of Blackfoot Reservoir, all moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 mph, pea size hail, lightning, and brief moderate showers. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Accumulating hail may create slick road conditions. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rigby, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, Blackfoot Reservoir, American Falls Reservoir, Lorenzo, northern Palisades Reservoir, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley and Aberdeen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 15:18:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Increased Snowmelt Continues Across The Southeast Interior Through The Weekend High temperatures this weekend in the 50s to around 60 with overnight lows only falling to around freezing for much of the SE Interior will continue the rapid melting of the snowpack that we have seen for the last few days. Most of the Southeast Interior still has a significant amount of water in the saturated snow pack that has not been released, though overflow can be found on many of the still frozen lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers. Water will continue to pond in low lying areas, and could get deeper in areas where drainages remain frozen or drainage is poor. People in low lying or poorly drained areas should prepare for potential flooding that could develop as the snowmelt accelerates. Preparations include clearing ice out of drain pipes, culverts and drainage ditches. Preparations also include moving vehicles to higher ground, and moving valuables in basements and garages to shelves above the ground. River breakup will be coming soon to many areas, and the snowmelt runoff crest of rivers will generally occur 1 to 2 weeks after breakup occurs. For the latest Warning, Advisories and forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks, and for the latest river forecasts go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

