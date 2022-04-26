Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIFTING NORTHEAST THROUGH THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN AND SOUTHEAST HIGHLANDS THROUGH 630 PM MDT At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking several areas of thunderstorms, some 17 miles northwest of Springfield, a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Goshen southwest through Holbrook, and another area 9 miles northwest of Blackfoot Reservoir, all moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 mph, pea size hail, lightning, and brief moderate showers. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Accumulating hail may create slick road conditions. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rigby, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, Blackfoot Reservoir, American Falls Reservoir, Lorenzo, northern Palisades Reservoir, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley and Aberdeen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
