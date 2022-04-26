Something in the Water going to DC, will commemorate Juneteenth

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The Something in the Water music festival will make its return in 2022 — this June in the District of Columbia to commemorate Juneteenth.

It’ll be held right on the National Mall from June 17-19. Passes go on sale Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. ET. So far only 3-day general admission passes have been announced . They’re $299.50 with fees.

All ages are welcome and children 5 and under can enter for free with a paid adult, organizers say.

The lineup includes Lil Baby, Chloe x Halle, Calvin Harris, Dave Matthews Band, Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, Thundercat, Tyler, the Creator, Usher and more. Here’s the full lineup:

It’s unclear who Pharrell’s “Phriends” (and “some people we can’t announce”) will be this time, but Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z and more performed the first time. Sources have said they will include Doja Cat, Normani and Cordae.

Rapper and Virginia Beach native Pusha T, who performed at the first Something in the Water in 2019 in Virginia Beach, had already spilled the beans earlier this month that the festival was moving from Virginia Beach to D.C., and sources not authorized to speak publicly had also talked about the move. It just hadn’t been officially announced.

Williams posted a 15-second video on social media with the caption “2022 @sitw” on Monday, teasing the announcement.

While the original festival was successful , Williams opted to move it after his cousin, 25-year-old Donovon Lynch, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer at the Oceanfront in March 2021. Virginia Beach officials said the shooting was justified because police said Lynch brandished a handgun.

Williams also said the city is run by a “toxic energy” and didn’t value his proposed solutions for violence and others issues in the community.

Though he said the festival wouldn’t come to Virginia Beach in 2022 , he hasn’t ruled out a return in the future.

