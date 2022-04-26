ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Something in the Water going to DC, will commemorate Juneteenth

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476icG_0fKdWJRa00

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The Something in the Water music festival will make its return in 2022 — this June in the District of Columbia to commemorate Juneteenth.

It’ll be held right on the National Mall from June 17-19. Passes go on sale Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. ET. So far only 3-day general admission passes have been announced . They’re $299.50 with fees.

All ages are welcome and children 5 and under can enter for free with a paid adult, organizers say.

The lineup includes Lil Baby, Chloe x Halle, Calvin Harris, Dave Matthews Band, Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, Thundercat, Tyler, the Creator, Usher and more. Here’s the full lineup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200jPO_0fKdWJRa00

It’s unclear who Pharrell’s “Phriends” (and “some people we can’t announce”) will be this time, but Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z and more performed the first time. Sources have said they will include Doja Cat, Normani and Cordae.

Rapper and Virginia Beach native Pusha T, who performed at the first Something in the Water in 2019 in Virginia Beach, had already spilled the beans earlier this month that the festival was moving from Virginia Beach to D.C., and sources not authorized to speak publicly had also talked about the move. It just hadn’t been officially announced.

Williams posted a 15-second video on social media with the caption “2022 @sitw” on Monday, teasing the announcement.

While the original festival was successful , Williams opted to move it after his cousin, 25-year-old Donovon Lynch, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer at the Oceanfront in March 2021. Virginia Beach officials said the shooting was justified because police said Lynch brandished a handgun.

Williams also said the city is run by a “toxic energy” and didn’t value his proposed solutions for violence and others issues in the community.

Though he said the festival wouldn’t come to Virginia Beach in 2022 , he hasn’t ruled out a return in the future.

Click here to go to Something in the Water’s website.

Look for more details coming up about this breaking news.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
DCist

Something In The Water Festival Is Coming To D.C.

Pharrell Williams is bringing his “Something in the Water” festival to D.C., the musician and producer announced Tuesday at a press conference with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at Ballou High School. Members of the Ballou High School Majestic Knights Marching Band performed Williams’ 2013 hit “Happy” at the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Pusha T
Person
Normani
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Pharrell
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Missy Elliott
13News Now

Beloved tiger brothers set to depart from Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. — If you've visited the Virginia Zoo, chances are you've seen this dynamic duo of tiger brothers romping around. Now, it's time to say goodbye. Stubbley and Osceola are brother Malayan tigers who were born at the zoo in 2016. When their mother was unable to care for them after birth, staff stepped in and raised them by hand.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Water Sports#Water Music#Thundercat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NYLON

Chloe x Halle, Calvin Harris To Play Pharrell's Something In The Water Festival

Pharrell’s Something In The Water music festival has undergone several changes since we last saw it in its inaugural form in 2019. The three-day festival — which returns for its second year this summer — has relocated to Washington D.C., a short hop away from its original location at Virginia Beach. It’s also been substantially expanded, with two new stages (three in total) and a significantly bolstered lineup.
WASHINGTON, DC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy