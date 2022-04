Do you plan on making some home repairs this summer? Is that old patio set in need of a modern update? Are you looking to save money while supporting a local nonprofit? If the answer to any of these questions is yes, you will not want to miss this. On Saturday, April 30th, the Monroe County Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a Warehouse Sale from 8 AM to 3 PM at their Tobyhanna location.

