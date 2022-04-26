Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Collier, southeastern Hendry, northern Broward and southwestern Palm Beach Counties through 845 PM EDT At 742 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Big Cypress Seminole Reservation to near Holey Land Wildlife Refuge to 7 miles southwest of Loxahatchee NWR. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds, wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Parkland, Loxahatchee NWR, Sawgrass Mills Mall, Rotenberger Wildlife Refuge, Intersection I-75 And U.S. 27, Miccosukee Service Plaza, Mile Marker 30 On Alligator Alley, Holey Land Wildlife Refuge, Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, Intersection Alligator Alley And Miami Canal, Miccosukee Indian Reservation and West Broward Rec. Area On Alligator Alley. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Comments / 0