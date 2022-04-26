ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Nebraska, including the following county, Harlan. * WHEN...Until 945 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 621 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Alma, Orleans, Republican City, Huntley and Harlan County Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colfax, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Colfax; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL COLFAX AND SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Platte Center, or 6 miles north of Columbus, and is stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Columbus, Platte Center, Monroe, Tarnov, Lake North Babcock Campground, Central Community College, College View Trailer Park, Camp Pawnee, Lake Ocaonee, Circle H Trailer Park and Shell Creek Elementary School. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PLATTE COUNTY At 834 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Platte Center, or 14 miles northwest of Columbus, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Columbus, Duncan, Platte Center, Monroe, Tarnov, Lake North Babcock Campground, Central Community College, College View Trailer Park, Camp Pawnee, Lake Ocaonee, Circle H Trailer Park and Shell Creek Elementary School. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gove; Graham; Sheridan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sheridan, northeastern Gove and southwestern Graham Counties through 700 PM CDT At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Park, or near Grainfield, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Park around 635 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 94 and 107. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GOVE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Collier, southeastern Hendry, northern Broward and southwestern Palm Beach Counties through 845 PM EDT At 742 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Big Cypress Seminole Reservation to near Holey Land Wildlife Refuge to 7 miles southwest of Loxahatchee NWR. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds, wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Parkland, Loxahatchee NWR, Sawgrass Mills Mall, Rotenberger Wildlife Refuge, Intersection I-75 And U.S. 27, Miccosukee Service Plaza, Mile Marker 30 On Alligator Alley, Holey Land Wildlife Refuge, Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, Intersection Alligator Alley And Miami Canal, Miccosukee Indian Reservation and West Broward Rec. Area On Alligator Alley. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains THUNDERSTORM SOUTHEAST OF ELBA LIFTING NORTHEAST NEAR MALTA AND INTO INTERSTATE 84 THROUGH 630 PM MDT At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Elba, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 mph, lightning, breif moderate showers, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Hail collecting on roadways may create slick road conditions. Locations impacted include Malta, Juniper, Sweetzer Summit and Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 15:18:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Increased Snowmelt Continues Across The Southeast Interior Through The Weekend High temperatures this weekend in the 50s to around 60 with overnight lows only falling to around freezing for much of the SE Interior will continue the rapid melting of the snowpack that we have seen for the last few days. Most of the Southeast Interior still has a significant amount of water in the saturated snow pack that has not been released, though overflow can be found on many of the still frozen lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers. Water will continue to pond in low lying areas, and could get deeper in areas where drainages remain frozen or drainage is poor. People in low lying or poorly drained areas should prepare for potential flooding that could develop as the snowmelt accelerates. Preparations include clearing ice out of drain pipes, culverts and drainage ditches. Preparations also include moving vehicles to higher ground, and moving valuables in basements and garages to shelves above the ground. River breakup will be coming soon to many areas, and the snowmelt runoff crest of rivers will generally occur 1 to 2 weeks after breakup occurs. For the latest Warning, Advisories and forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks, and for the latest river forecasts go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London Am elevated risk of fire growth and spread continues into this evening. Northwest winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph are expected, with relative humidities 20 to 25 percent. For New York residents, the annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued. Listen to NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio or visit our web site at https://weather.gov/nyc for further details or updates.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

