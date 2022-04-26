Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Collier and southern Hendry Counties through 800 PM EDT At 709 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from near Felda to near Big Cypress Seminole Reservation. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Landspouts, wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ave Maria, Immokalee, Hendry Correctional, Felda, Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, Big Cypress National Preserve, Keri, Sunniland, Bunker Hill and Lake Trafford. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
