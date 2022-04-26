“Selling Sunset” Star Chrishell Stause Hit Back At Claims That She’s A “Bully” And “Fake Nice” After A Bunch Of Viewers Labeled Her The Show’s “Actual Villain” Over Christine Quinn

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...

