“Selling Sunset” Star Chrishell Stause Hit Back At Claims That She’s A “Bully” And “Fake Nice” After A Bunch Of Viewers Labeled Her The Show’s “Actual Villain” Over Christine Quinn
Ever since the latest season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset hit our screens last Friday, Twitter has been flooded with viewers’ divided opinions on all the drama that unfolded. This season, which is the fifth in the explosive Netflix series centered on the Oppenheim Group, sees loads more...www.buzzfeednews.com
Comments / 0