ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Nebraska, including the following county, Harlan. * WHEN...Until 945 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 621 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Alma, Orleans, Republican City, Huntley and Harlan County Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:01:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued by 915 PM CDT Friday evening. Target Area: Brown The National Weather Service in Aberdeen SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in South Dakota Elm River Near Frederick affecting Brown County. .Water that had been held back at the Elm Lake Spillway has been released. Minor flooding is occurring as a result. FLOOD WARNING FOR A WATER SPILLWAY RELEASE IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Elm River Near Frederick. * WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CDT Thursday was 13.1 feet. It appears the river stage may be close to cresting. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harding County, NM
County
Union County, NM
County
Mora County, NM
County
Colfax County, NM
County
San Miguel County, NM
City
Raton, NM
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Friday Afternoon .Strong northwest winds are forecast to develop Friday and spread across the urban corridor and plains, with dry conditions during the afternoon leading to critical fire weather conditions. The highest danger will be over the southern plains where humidity will be particularly low, but given the forecast wind speeds, fire danger concerns still exist for areas north including the Denver metro and portions of the plains to the north and east despite more marginal humidity. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN COUNTY * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 247. * Timing...11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Lee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Lee County through 800 PM EDT At 727 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lehigh Acres to 8 miles west of Felda. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lehigh Acres, Southwest Florida Airport, Gateway and Estero. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LEE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 16:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert in eastern Kern County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Madison; Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska North Central Platte County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 645 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newman Grove, Lindsay, Humphrey and Cornlea. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
MADISON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. If on or near Harlan County Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Franklin; Harlan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PHILLIPS...SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 639 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alma, or 21 miles north of Phillipsburg, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Woodruff and Harlan County Dam around 650 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 17:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Madison; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Madison, or 21 miles south of Norfolk, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Madison, Lindsay, Creston, Humphrey, Tarnov and Cornlea. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains THUNDERSTORM SOUTHEAST OF ELBA LIFTING NORTHEAST NEAR MALTA AND INTO INTERSTATE 84 THROUGH 630 PM MDT At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Elba, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 mph, lightning, breif moderate showers, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Hail collecting on roadways may create slick road conditions. Locations impacted include Malta, Juniper, Sweetzer Summit and Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIFTING NORTHEAST THROUGH THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN AND SOUTHEAST HIGHLANDS THROUGH 630 PM MDT At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking several areas of thunderstorms, some 17 miles northwest of Springfield, a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Goshen southwest through Holbrook, and another area 9 miles northwest of Blackfoot Reservoir, all moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 mph, pea size hail, lightning, and brief moderate showers. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Accumulating hail may create slick road conditions. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rigby, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, Blackfoot Reservoir, American Falls Reservoir, Lorenzo, northern Palisades Reservoir, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley and Aberdeen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 15:18:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Increased Snowmelt Continues Across The Southeast Interior Through The Weekend High temperatures this weekend in the 50s to around 60 with overnight lows only falling to around freezing for much of the SE Interior will continue the rapid melting of the snowpack that we have seen for the last few days. Most of the Southeast Interior still has a significant amount of water in the saturated snow pack that has not been released, though overflow can be found on many of the still frozen lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers. Water will continue to pond in low lying areas, and could get deeper in areas where drainages remain frozen or drainage is poor. People in low lying or poorly drained areas should prepare for potential flooding that could develop as the snowmelt accelerates. Preparations include clearing ice out of drain pipes, culverts and drainage ditches. Preparations also include moving vehicles to higher ground, and moving valuables in basements and garages to shelves above the ground. River breakup will be coming soon to many areas, and the snowmelt runoff crest of rivers will generally occur 1 to 2 weeks after breakup occurs. For the latest Warning, Advisories and forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks, and for the latest river forecasts go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London Am elevated risk of fire growth and spread continues into this evening. Northwest winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph are expected, with relative humidities 20 to 25 percent. For New York residents, the annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued. Listen to NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio or visit our web site at https://weather.gov/nyc for further details or updates.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy