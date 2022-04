Managing secrets tends to be a tedious and high-cost endeavor, however, with DevOps and IT workers responding to the 1Password survey saying that they spend an average of 25 minutes each day managing secrets at an annual payroll expense of roughly $8.5 billion. The search for solutions to the challenge has given rise to startups like Doppler, which offers a service that developers can use to manage and secure secrets — specifically app secrets — “at scale” in enterprise environments. Doppler today announced that it raised $20 million in Series A financing to further develop its secret-syncing capabilities.

