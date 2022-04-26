Teen charged with attempted murder in stabbing of a student at Lee High in Montgomery

Police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect Montgomery resident in the stabbing of another student at Robert E. Lee High School and charged her with attempted murder.

"Through the course of the investigation, MPD quickly developed a suspect ... The female suspect was located on scene, taken into custody, charged with attempted murder, and sent to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, MPD reported.

Tuesday morning, Montgomery police and fire responded to the scene after reports of a someone being cut with a knife at Lee High, according to Montgomery police spokesperson Captain Saba Coleman.

Police found a juvenile female with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Coleman. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown for several hours after an incident involving three students, confirmed Montgomery Public Schools spokesperson Scott Johnson.

