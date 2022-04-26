ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Teen charged with attempted murder in stabbing of a student at Lee High in Montgomery

By Jemma Stephenson, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211LxA_0fKdVRDx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M51bH_0fKdVRDx00

Police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect Montgomery resident in the stabbing of another student at Robert E. Lee High School and charged her with attempted murder.

"Through the course of the investigation, MPD quickly developed a suspect ... The female suspect was located on scene, taken into custody, charged with attempted murder, and sent to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, MPD reported.

Tuesday morning, Montgomery police and fire responded to the scene after reports of a someone being cut with a knife at Lee High, according to Montgomery police spokesperson Captain Saba Coleman.

Police found a juvenile female with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Coleman. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown for several hours after an incident involving three students, confirmed Montgomery Public Schools spokesperson Scott Johnson.

School board: Montgomery School Board OKs contract for new superintendent that's worth more than $250K

Education: Alabama Historical Commission receives $50K grant for African American school documentation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07XTK2_0fKdVRDx00

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Teen charged with attempted murder in stabbing of a student at Lee High in Montgomery

Comments / 5

Related
The Montgomery Advertiser

Woman arrested in Montgomery bank robbery

A woman has been arrested and charged with two robberies, at least one of which happened at a Montgomery bank, authorities said. Police responded to a report of a robbery about 1 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Coliseum Boulevard. They were told that a person entered the building, demanded money and then fled on foot.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, AL
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery County, AL
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Montgomery Public Schools#American School#Violent Crime#Mpd#Montgomery School Board#K Education#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The Albany Herald

Albany woman arrested on insurance fraud charges

ATLANTA — An Albany woman who is the owner of a health career center has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s office announced. Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, of Albany, has been charged with three counts of fraud in...
ALBANY, GA
AL.com

Alabama man sentenced to life in prison under Habitual Felony Offender Act free after 37 years: ‘I thought, I’m going to die in here’

The night before Ronald McKeithen was released from prison in December 2020, he didn’t get any sleep. He was busy making Christmas cards. He had just fallen asleep when, sometime after 6 a.m., he heard a guard. “He said, ‘Ronald McKeithen, pack your s***,’” McKeithen remembered. The dorm erupted in applause. “I’ve never seen them applaud anything but a touchdown.”
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

2 men shot at Airport Blvd. and Florida St.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two men injured. Officers were called to Mobile Infirmary Sunday, April 24 after two men came in with gunshot wounds.  Officers determined that the shooting happened while the men were traveling along Aiport Boulevard and Florida Street. A person drove up to their […]
MOBILE, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy