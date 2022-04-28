ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are Top Issues For NY Voters, Brand-New Statewide Poll

By Zak Failla
 8 hours ago
New Yorkers have a near-universal consensus about what concerns the state faces, according to a newly released poll.

Crime and economic issues - including jobs, inflation, and taxes - are the top issues mentioned by voters as the most important to them in deciding which candidate to support in the 2022 gubernatorial race in New York.

The complete Siena College poll can be found here .

According to the poll, 25 percent of voters said that crime will be the single most important issue in determining which candidate gets their support in November, with economic issues coming in second at approximately 9 percent.

At 7 percent, integrity and ethics were the only non-economic issues identified by more than 3 percent of New Yorkers who were polled.

“There are some demographic differences – such as about one-third of Black, Latino and New York City voters identifying crime as the top issue, significantly higher than white voters and those from outside New York City,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

"However, crime and economic issues were identified as the top issue by between 43 percent and 57 percent of voters of every region, party, and race.”

if the concerns for voters hold true through the election in November, it could bode poorly for incumbent New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to pollsters.

“On two top-of-mind concerns for voters – crime and economic issues – voters give Hochul (low) grades,” Greenberg said. “On fighting crime, only 24 percent of all voters and 37 percent of Democrats give her a positive rating, compared to 69 percent and 58 percent, respectively, who rate her as doing only a poor or fair job.”

“Addressing economic issues, 63 percent of all voters and 48 percent of Democrats give her a negative rating,” he added. “On delivering on her pledge to restore trust in government, voters rate Hochul’s performance negatively 29 percent to 65 percent, even Democrats, 43 percent to 52 percent.”

