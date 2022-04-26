ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark Vet Charged With Animal Cruelty After 2 Dogs Died In His Care

By Cecilia Levine
A veterinarian in Newark has been charged with animal cruelty after two dogs died in his care, authorities said.

Ehren Seth Yablon, who owns the Newark Veterinary Hospital on Wilson Avenue, told one dog owner that her pet died during surgery but surgery was never performed, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

In another instance, a puppy that tested positive for parvo, a highly-infectious disease, Yablon, 44, of Hillside, placed in the same kennel with its two siblings, where the animal died, Stephens said.

Yablon proceeded to charge that dog's owner with services that were never rendered, and refused to release the puppies until the funds were paid, Stephens said.

Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs have filed a Temporary Suspension Application to temporarily suspend Yablon's license to practice, pending the resolution of the verified complaint. The matter is currently scheduled to be heard by the Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners at their next meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

