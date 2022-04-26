ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Police Tackle Man Who Stole An Ambulance In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Grundy County Police were shocked when a thief who stole an ambulance waved to them as they were chasing him down the highway. An empty ambulance was left unattended outside of a fire-station off of West Cermak Road in Chinatown when it was stolen by a man who's identity is being withheld from the public.

The thief took the ambulance onto I-55 South. Police began to chase the driver and threw a rumble stick at one of the tires to flatten it, but the driver did not stop.

According to ABC7 , the driver slowed down just south of Joliet and began to gesture and wave as if to speak to police, and then continued to speed down the highway. He drove 80 miles southwest before pulling the ambulance to the side of the road to surrender ...or so police thought.

The video detailed the man getting onto his knees and talking to police and the then suddenly getting up and running into the northbound lanes of I-55. ABC7 noted that the suspect tried to escape by catching a ride with a semi-truck, but was soon tackled by multiple police and a K-9 unit.

The suspect was taken to Morris Hospital in Grundy County after being tackled.

He is currently being held at the Grundy County Jail as charges pend. The Chicago Fire Department released a statement thanking police for recovering their stolen vehicle:

"We wish to thank the Chicago Police Department, Illinois State Police, and supporting suburban departments for their professionalism and patience in recovering CFD ambulance 66."

Comments / 1

